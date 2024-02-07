Advertisement

New Delhi: India on Thursday expressed its concern over the security situation prevailing in the Red Sea, which is an essential route for the bilateral trades with various countries. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that India is closely monitoring the situation and has deployed Naval ships to protect the entire shipping lane.

Addressing the media personnel in Delhi, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, however, chose to not comment on the ongoing tension between Pakistan and Iran. He reiterated that India has an uncompromising position of zero tolerance towards terrorism and stated that India understands actions that countries take in their self defence.

Indian naval ships patrolling on shipping lane, says MEA

Talking about the situation in the Red Sea and Iran the spokesperson shared Indian concern over the situation. He said, "This issue of the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, the violence there and the destabilized nature of things there were discussed. We are deeply concerned about the whole situation. It's an important shipping lane for not just India, but for the world. So we have our own interests there which are being impacted. But at the same time, we have the Indian Navy, which is patrolling the area. They're trying to secure the sea lanes and do their best so that our economic interests are not impacted.”

The United States and the United Kingdom carried out strikes on Houthi bases in Yemen, after the group repeatedly attacked ships in the Red Sea. The Houthis, an Iran-backed rebel group which considers Israel an enemy, started firing drones and missiles towards Israel, following the start of the war in the Gaza Strip.

Not only this, on 19 November, the Houthis hijacked a commercial ship in the Red Sea and have since attacked more than two dozen others with drones, missiles and speed boats. The US-led naval forces thwarted many of the attacks.

India-Maldives issue

On a question on Maldives by ANI, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, " We have already informed the media about the discussion that took place with Maldives Authority and where the situation actually stands. It is an ongoing process. Both sides held discussions on finding mutually workable solutions. This is an ongoing discussion, so things will go forward or things will be discussed in the next meeting of the core group subsequently soon."

Issue of Qatar Court commuting death sentence to Indian ex-Navy personnel

Sharing the details on Qatar Court commuting death sentence to 8 Indian ex-Navy personnel, Jaiswal said, "Our ambassador, along with our embassy officials, met the eight personnel detained. As we had conveyed to you last time, the legal team is looking into the appeal aspect. There is a period of 60 days within which they have to file this appeal.”

“On December 28, the court of appeal had given their verdict. Now, the matter is to go to the court of secession, which will be decided by the legal team. We still have some time. The consular access we had, our ambassador went and met and looked after their well-being," the official stated.

India’s stand on South Africa’s genocide case against Israel

On India's stand on South Africa's genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "Our position regarding the Israel-Hamas issue has clearly been articulated on multiple occasions. We have condemned terrorism, called for the release of hostages, sought the protection of civilians, and called for the provision of humanitarian assistance. We also stand for a long-term two-state solution."

India-China Relations

He also maintained that relations with China at present are not normal and talks at various platforms are being carried out to sort the differences. Jaiswal said, "Our relations with China are not normal, as we have said before. Diplomatic and military level talks are going on between the two countries to maintain peace at the border."

Guests from Abroad for ‘Pran Pratistha’

Responding over the question of guests coming from abroad to attend the ‘Pran Pratistha’ ceremony, the Ministry stated that the host of the program in Ayodhya is the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust there. “Who is coming from abroad, who is not coming, they will know better. This is their official area. They will see how to take it forward,” the MEA spokesperson said.