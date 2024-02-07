Ram Roshan Das Ji Maharaj emphasized on the significance of Ayodhya Ram Mandir establishment in strengthening ties between India and Nepal. | Image: Republic Digital/LIVE TV screengrab

New Delhi: As the entire world witnessed the historic moment of Ram Lalla's consecration inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, after a 500-year-long wait, Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami spoke exclusively with spiritual leader Ram Roshan Das Ji Maharaj, the successor ‘mahanth’ at the Ram Janki Mandir in Nepal's Janakpur Dham on the recently-concluded Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya.

Highlighting the enduring connection between India and Nepal, dating back to the ‘Treta Yug’, Roshan Das Ji Maharaj said, “The occasion [Ram Lalla's consecration ceremony] was marked by shared values – ‘Beti-Roti ka sammaan’, as he emphasized on the shared values of the two neighbouring countries on ”equal respect for daughters and the source of livelihood, and respect for food earned thereof".

Stressing that Nepal has essentially been a Hindu nation for centuries now, the spiritual leader revealed that the country played host to a celebration that highlighted its profound relationship with India. "[Himalaya ki god mein se jo jal nikalta hai, vo Bharat ke har ek maanav tak pohochta hain... hawa aur jal - donon hi se hum ek rishte aur ek sanskriti mein bandhe hain…] The water that flows from the sacred Himalayas – believed to be divine – has been acknowledged as reaching every individual in India”.

Roshan Das Ji Maharaj further told Republic, “The ties between India and Nepal, symbolized through air and water, are a testament to shared culture and belief system”.

"Just Like India, Nepal too, exhibited great enthusiasm in the face of grand celebration and consecration of the majestic Ram Mandir, mirroring the sentiments of every Indian [Humko bhi Bhavy Ram Mandir nirmaan aur praan pratishtha ke utsav par utna hi harsh aur ullaas mehsoos hota hai jitna ki har ek Bharatvaasi ko hai]", he said.

In Nepal, the fervour for Ram Lalla was evident as millions of lamps were lit in the backdrop of the spiritual significance of the occasion", spiritual leader said, adding, "The Janaki Mandir, too, witnessed the radiant glow of one-million lamps, to mark the global celebration among followers of 'Sanatana Dharma'.

Ram Roshan Das Ji Maharaj expressed his belief that with the consecration of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, the spirit of Ram Rajya would now resonate worldwide among all the followers of Sanatana Dharma. The event brought together people from various religions, with a shared remembrance of the Ram Leela, creating a festive atmosphere that transcended cultural and religious boundaries, he said.

As the celebration unfolded, Roshan Das Ji Maharaj said, individuals who were once distant from the Sanatana Dharma were seen participating in the Ayodhya event – both physically and virtually, thereby marking a harmonious convergence of diverse communities.

Expressing his joy as a witness to the ceremonial events in Ayodhya, Ram Roshan Das Ji Maharaj emphasized on the significance of the day in strengthening the ties between India and Nepal. “The celebration not only marked a historical and cultural milestone, but also showcased the unity that binds the two nations in their shared heritage and values”, he said.