Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah on Saturday announced that India will build a fencing along the Myanmar border, according to reports. | Image: 'X'/ANI

Guwahati: Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah on Saturday said India is looking at stopping the free-movement of people along the Myanmar border, as the government seeks to protect it like that of Bangladesh. He was addressing the gathering, after attending the first batch of the five newly-constituted Assam Police Commando battalions, in Guwahati.

“The infiltration issue that is going on since last ten decades, including during the Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971, [the Indian state of] Assam has always been affected by issues such as drug smuggling”, Shah reportedly said, while lauding the Assam Police over "a glorious history of fighting and winning against these issues".

The Home Minister further said that there has been a “huge change in the law and order” of the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the last decade.

Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi's ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ that the Congress leader recently embarked on, Shah said, "During the Congress rule, thousands of youths lost their lives on account of widespread extremism".

“People had to pay bribes to get government jobs during the Congress tenure”, the home minister said, even as he maintained that “not a single penny has to be paid for employment under the BJP rule”.

"The family members of those who lost their lives during the Congress rule are now objecting to its ‘nyay’ yatra, demanding justice", he asserted.

On the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Shah said “Lord Ram would return home after 550 disrespectful years”.

"It's a matter of pride for entire India," the home minister said, noting that it was happening at a time when the country was “on course to become a superpower”.