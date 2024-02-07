Updated January 29th, 2024 at 14:12 IST
Indian Army's Swift Response Saves Remote Jammu and Kashmir Village from Devastating Fire
The rapid and efficient action of Indian Army not only saved precious lives in the clustered village of Bacchi but also prevented the fire from spreading.
Baramulla: In a commendable display of prompt response, the Indian Army came to the aid of villagers in the remote area of Bacchi in Trikanjan, where a fire broke out on December 29 at around 10 AM. The swift action taken by the army proved instrumental in preventing a more catastrophic outcome.
As news of the fire reached the Indian Army, they wasted no time in dispatching Water Bowsers to the affected village. Arriving at the location with ground-breaking speed, troops quickly organised themselves to rescue locals and deployed water hoses to bring the fire under control.
The rapid and efficient actions of the Indian Army not only saved precious lives and property in the clustered village of Bacchi but also prevented the fire from spreading to adjacent houses. The resilient spirit of the Boniyar community shines through in their gratitude towards the Indian Army for their commendable efforts in averting a potentially devastating situation. The collaborative response underscores the importance of community and military cooperation, with the Indian Army's timely intervention showcasing their commitment to safeguarding lives and property in challenging situations.
