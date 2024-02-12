Advertisement

Jammu: The Indian Army troops on late Sunday evening foiled a drone intrusion attempt by Pakistan near the Line of Control in the Poonch district of Jammu, Republic has learnt. Multiple rounds were fired on the Pakistani drone after which it was seeing returning to the Pakistan side. Officials informed Republic that around 9pm on February 11, a Pakistani drone made an attempt to intrude into the Mankote area of the Mendhar sector of Poonch along the Line of Control.

Upon detection of the suspected drone, the Indian Army responded through gunfire, prompting the drone to retreat. The Army officials confirmed that the incident was reported near the LoC, and that the Standard Operating Procedures were followed by troops after which the drone returned.

The forces are carrying out searches in the area to rule out the possibility of any weapons dropped via drone.

The probe carried out by the National Investigative Agency (NIA) in multiple terror attacks in Rajouri and Poonch in the last few years has revealed that drones were used to drop weapons even along the Line of Control.