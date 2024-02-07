English
Updated January 20th, 2024 at 11:29 IST

Indian CEO of US-Based Firm Dies in Ramoji Film City During Company's Silver Jubilee Celebrations

The Indian CEO of the US-based firm Vistex, Sanjay Singh, was killed after an iron cage contraption carrying him collapsed at the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad.

Digital Desk
CEO of Vistex Sanjay Shah
CEO of Vistex Sanjay Shah | Image:Vistex
  • 2 min read
Hyderabad - The Indian CEO of the US-based firm Vistex, Sanjay Singh, was killed after an iron cage contraption carrying him collapsed at the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. According to The Press Trust of India, the incident took place on Thursday night and also left the company's president critically injured. The law enforcement noted that the company was celebrating its silver jubilee when the incident took place at Hyderabad's renowned film city. The authorities noted that Sanjay Shah was taken to the hospital and was undergoing treatment when he succumbed to his injuries. 

Shortly after the incident, a case was registered against the Film City event management authorities based on a complaint made by another official of the company, the police added. The CEO was and the company's president entered an iron cage which was scheduled to the lowered on the stage. However, one side of the iron chain which was supporting the cage broke which ultimately led to the cage slamming on the ground. The company was planning to conduct a two-day silver jubilee celebration when the incident took place. 

Who was Sanjay Shah? 

According to the US-based firm's website, Sanjay Shah is a tech entrepreneur, Founder, CEO & Chief Architect of Vistex. “Under Sanjay’s leadership, Vistex has grown into a global organization dedicated to transforming how businesses across multiple industries bring their products and services to market by taking control of mission-critical processes," Sanjay's bio on the company website reads. “With a passion for lifelong learning and an appreciation of the importance of giving back, Sanjay founded the Vistex Foundation and the Vistex Institute for Executive Learning and Research at Lehigh University,” he added. Meanwhile, Raju Datla who was injured in the accident has been with Vistex since 2000. 

Published January 20th, 2024 at 10:55 IST

Republic Digital
