Rajouri: In anticipation of the Rajya Sabha's approval of the Jammu and Kashmir Scheduled Tribes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have implemented internet restrictions in Rajouri and Poonch as a precautionary measure. The bill, which was passed by the Lok Sabha on Tuesday evening, includes the Gadda Brahmin, Koli, Paddari Tribe, and Pahari Ethnic Group in the list of Scheduled Tribes in the region.

According to local sources, mobile internet services have been completely suspended, while officials asserted that internet speeds have been curtailed to prevent any potential disturbances to law and order. Authorities are also closely monitoring the movement of politicians in the region to prevent any provocations that could lead to a law-and-order issue in the Pir Panjal region.

The Jammu and Kashmir Scheduled Tribes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023, is scheduled to be presented in the Rajya Sabha today after receiving approval from the Lok Sabha. The proposed legislation seeks to formally recognise the Gadda Brahmin, Koli, Paddari Tribe, and Pahari Ethnic Group as Scheduled Tribes in Jammu and Kashmir.