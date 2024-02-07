Jammu and Kashmir government announced naming of education institutions and roads in the name of martyrs and eminent personalities | Image: PTI/ Representational

Srinagar: The Government of Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) has announced that as many as 33 government schools, colleges and roads in the Union Territory (UT) will be named after martyrs and eminent personalities. The step is being considered as the government’s gesture to pay respect to such personalities for their contribution to the nation.

The government of the UT has also issued an order in this context along with the names of all the 33 educational institutions and roads along with the names of all the personalities.

According to the general administration department of the J-K government, following are the list of names, which has been shortlisted. The list includes the names of 33 martyred and eminent personalities:



Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Himayun Muzamil, Inspector Masroor Ali Wani, Head Constable (HC) Rachhpal Singh, Rifleman Vishal Sharma, Subedar Krishan Singh, Rifleman Yash Paul, Havaladar Abdul Majid, Rifleman Ravi Kumar, SPO Tanveer Ahmed, Lance naik Krishan Singh, Naik Dhian Singh Salaria, Rifleman Sham Singh Langeh, Naib Subedar Parshotam Kumar, SGCT Irshad Ahmad, HC Abdul Rehman, SPO Jagdish Singh, SPO Shankar Singh, SGCT Nisar Ahmad, SPO Sher Mohammad, SPO Shadi Lal, SPO Sher Singh, SPO Mohammad Iqbal, SPO Fareed Ahmad, SPO Angrez Singh, SPO Naseeb Singh, SPO Jattu Ram Mob, SPO Mohammad Saleem, SPO Anar Singh, Constable Abdul Majeed, Contable Naseeb Singh, Constable Dhaler Singh, Constable Sarfaraz Ahmad and Assistant Sub-Inspector Abdul Qayoom.



