Puri: Renowned sand artist Manas Kumar Sahoo has skillfully captured the essence of the inauguration ceremony of the 'Sri Mandir Parikrama Prakalpa' (Heritage Corridor project) through sand animation in Puri, Odisha. In a 3 minutes and 40 seconds long video, Manas Kumar depicted various scenes, including Maharaja Shri Dibyasingh Dev offering betel nuts, rice, and coconut to Rajguru. The animation also showcased Rajguru instructing the Brahmin community to carry out all the rituals flawlessly, Brahmins commencing the event, and invoking the Trideva.

The sand animation vividly portrayed the completion of the Yagya by Maharaj Dibyasingh Dev and the subsequent inauguration of the Srimandira Parikrama Prakalpa project by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Manas Kumar Sahoo, expressing his dedication, mentioned that it took him 15 hours to create this intricate sand animation, aiming to capture the grandeur of the Heritage Corridor project inauguration ceremony.

About Jagannath Heritage Corridor Project

The Jagannath Heritage Corridor Project, completed by the Odisha Bridge & Construction Corporation (OBCC) and handed over to the Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), includes significant features. These features comprise parking areas, Shree Setu (a bridge), pilgrimage centres, a new road for pilgrim movement, toilets for male and female devotees and servitors, clock rooms, and electrical work, along with other visitor amenities.

The inauguration of the project is scheduled to be conducted by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, while Puri Gajapati Maharaja Divyasingha Deb will perform the purnahuti (final offering) at the three-day-long yagna. The Heritage Corridor aims to enhance the visual appeal and surroundings of the iconic Jagannath Temple. Notably, this inauguration occurs just five days ahead of the Ram temple coronation, adding significance to the event.

The Jagannath Temple, one of the four dhammas recommended for every Hindu to visit, is a revered site where Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath, along with sister Devi Subhadra and elder brother Mahaprabhu Shri Balabhadra, is worshipped. While the temple itself remains unchanged, the 75-metre corridor within the boundary wall of the Jagannath temple has undergone development to facilitate the project's objectives.