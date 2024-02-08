Advertisement

Jaipur: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that Jaipur Railway Station is currently undergoing comprehensive reconstruction and redevelopment to transform it into a world-class facility. During his recent visit to Jaipur Railway Junction on Friday, January 12, the Minister not only inspected the ongoing work but also offered prayers at the Govind Dev Ji Temple.

Features of the Redevelopment Project

Speaking about the redevelopment project, Vaishnaw highlighted its goal to elevate Jaipur Railway Station to international standards. He mentioned, “A complete reconstruction and redevelopment of Jaipur Railway Station is underway. It is a campaign to make it world-class. There is an underground basement parking facility. The building is being constructed with a heritage look. There will be a huge roof plaza covering all the platforms. PM Modi has instructed us to create a facility that connects both parts of the city.”

The project encompasses various construction aspects, including the incorporation of an underground basement parking area for commuters. The building's design underlines a heritage look, preserving the city's cultural aesthetics. The addition of a spacious roof plaza covering all platforms aims to enhance the overall experience for passengers.

According to the Minister, PM Modi's vision for the project is to create a facility that seamlessly connects both parts of the city, encouraging improved accessibility and convenience for the residents. The emphasis on modern amenities and a heritage look reflects a commitment to a balanced approach that respects the city's rich history while meeting contemporary needs.

Introduction of ‘The Indian Railways Construction Manual, 2023’

In related news, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw introduced 'The Indian Railways Construction Manual, 2023,' a significant step towards streamlining construction activities within the railway sector. The manual, unveiled during a gathering of railway officials, addresses various aspects of construction, including land acquisition, forest clearance, bridge design, contract management, tunnel construction, and road flyover/underbridges.

Vaishnaw underlined the pivotal role of the construction manual in diverse construction-related endeavours, aiming to make Indian Railways the world's fastest-growing rail network. "The construction manual will help in many activities, including land acquisition, forest clearance, bridge design, contract management, tunnel construction, and road flyover/underbridges. This manual would help us achieve and become the world's fastest-growing rail network," he added.

The Minister commended the collaborative effort in preparing the manual, acknowledging the contributions of Roop Narayan Sonkar, a former Member (Infrastructure) of the Railway Board, and the entire team. The release of 'The Indian Railways Construction Manual, 2023' aligns with the National Rail Plan, supporting Indian Railways' ambitious targets to bolster its capacity by 2030 in preparation for demands up to 2050.