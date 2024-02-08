Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 12:14 IST

Jaipur Railway Station Set for 'World-Class' Transformation: Heritage Look, Roof Plaza, & More

Union Minister Vaishnaw unveiled ambitious redevelopment of Jaipur Railway Station, blending heritage aesthetics with modern amenities.

Digital Desk
The project encompasses various construction aspects, including the incorporation of an underground basement parking area for commuters.
The project encompasses various construction aspects, including the incorporation of an underground basement parking area for commuters. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Jaipur: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that Jaipur Railway Station is currently undergoing comprehensive reconstruction and redevelopment to transform it into a world-class facility. During his recent visit to Jaipur Railway Junction on Friday, January 12, the Minister not only inspected the ongoing work but also offered prayers at the Govind Dev Ji Temple.

Features of the Redevelopment Project

Speaking about the redevelopment project, Vaishnaw highlighted its goal to elevate Jaipur Railway Station to international standards. He mentioned, “A complete reconstruction and redevelopment of Jaipur Railway Station is underway. It is a campaign to make it world-class. There is an underground basement parking facility. The building is being constructed with a heritage look. There will be a huge roof plaza covering all the platforms. PM Modi has instructed us to create a facility that connects both parts of the city.”

The project encompasses various construction aspects, including the incorporation of an underground basement parking area for commuters. The building's design underlines a heritage look, preserving the city's cultural aesthetics. The addition of a spacious roof plaza covering all platforms aims to enhance the overall experience for passengers.

Advertisement

According to the Minister, PM Modi's vision for the project is to create a facility that seamlessly connects both parts of the city, encouraging improved accessibility and convenience for the residents. The emphasis on modern amenities and a heritage look reflects a commitment to a balanced approach that respects the city's rich history while meeting contemporary needs.

Introduction of ‘The Indian Railways Construction Manual, 2023’

In related news, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw introduced 'The Indian Railways Construction Manual, 2023,' a significant step towards streamlining construction activities within the railway sector. The manual, unveiled during a gathering of railway officials, addresses various aspects of construction, including land acquisition, forest clearance, bridge design, contract management, tunnel construction, and road flyover/underbridges.

Vaishnaw underlined the pivotal role of the construction manual in diverse construction-related endeavours, aiming to make Indian Railways the world's fastest-growing rail network. "The construction manual will help in many activities, including land acquisition, forest clearance, bridge design, contract management, tunnel construction, and road flyover/underbridges. This manual would help us achieve and become the world's fastest-growing rail network," he added.

Advertisement

The Minister commended the collaborative effort in preparing the manual, acknowledging the contributions of Roop Narayan Sonkar, a former Member (Infrastructure) of the Railway Board, and the entire team. The release of 'The Indian Railways Construction Manual, 2023' aligns with the National Rail Plan, supporting Indian Railways' ambitious targets to bolster its capacity by 2030 in preparation for demands up to 2050.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published January 12th, 2024 at 12:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

5 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

8 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

8 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

8 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

11 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

11 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

11 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

15 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World4 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment4 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement