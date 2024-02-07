Updated January 26th, 2024 at 09:54 IST
J&K Traffic Alert: Mughal Road, Srinagar-Kargil Road Closed Amidst Snowfall in Gulmarg, Gurez
Authorities are working diligently to reopen the roads as soon as it is deemed safe for travel.
Jammu & Kashmir: On Friday, light snowfall was reported in higher reaches of Tulail Valley in Gurez and Gulmarg of Jammu & Kashmir. In response to the substantial accumulation of snow, authorities have taken the decision to close both Mughal Road and Srinagar-Kargil Road for traffic. The closure is a precautionary measure aimed at ensuring the safety of passengers, given the challenging road conditions caused by the heavy snowfall.
The closure is temporary, with road clearing operations already initiated to address the snow buildup. Authorities are working diligently to reopen the roads as soon as it is deemed safe for travel. Commuters are advised to stay updated on the situation and plan their journeys accordingly, considering the current weather conditions and road status.
Published January 26th, 2024 at 09:53 IST
