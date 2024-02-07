Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

January 26th, 2024 at 09:54 IST

J&K Traffic Alert: Mughal Road, Srinagar-Kargil Road Closed Amidst Snowfall in Gulmarg, Gurez

Authorities are working diligently to reopen the roads as soon as it is deemed safe for travel.

Digital Desk
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Jammu & Kashmir: On Friday, light snowfall was reported in higher reaches of Tulail Valley in Gurez and Gulmarg of Jammu & Kashmir. In response to the substantial accumulation of snow, authorities have taken the decision to close both Mughal Road and Srinagar-Kargil Road for traffic. The closure is a precautionary measure aimed at ensuring the safety of passengers, given the challenging road conditions caused by the heavy snowfall.

The closure is temporary, with road clearing operations already initiated to address the snow buildup. Authorities are working diligently to reopen the roads as soon as it is deemed safe for travel. Commuters are advised to stay updated on the situation and plan their journeys accordingly, considering the current weather conditions and road status.

January 26th, 2024 at 09:53 IST

