Advertisement

An alert has been issued in Jammu by the Jammu and Kashmir Police following an incident where a vehicle, overpowered by three suspects, entered the Jammu region. The unsettling incident originated when a Tavera vehicle, driven by Mehraj Bhat, started its journey from Arwani underpass on National Highway 44 in the outskirts of Central Kashmir.

According to officials, the incident was reported on January 20, when the driver commenced his trip from Anantnag taxi stand to Srinagar. At the Arwani underpass on NH 44, three passengers with distinct attire—one in a pheran and the others in shirt/trousers—boarded the vehicle bound for Srinagar. The intended destination shifted from Pantha Chowk to Summer Bugh Lasjan and later to Tangan Bypass near Pampore. The situation escalated at Tangan Bypass when the passengers overpowered the vehicle, altering its course towards Srinagar, after the driver declined an earlier request to be dropped in Jammu.

Advertisement

Promptly after the incident, the driver reported the matter to the police, and a case has been registered at the Police Station Nowgam. The vehicle, post being overpowered, crossed Kaichachkoot toll plaza towards Srinagar approximately an hour later. A senior official of the Jammu and Kashmir Police informed Republic that the overpowered vehicle crossed Nashri Tunnel near Udhampur on the midnight of the same day and has since been untraceable. Authorities are actively engaged in efforts to locate the missing vehicle and ascertain the nature of the situation.