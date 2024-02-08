Jammu & Kashmir: Jammu is currently in the clutches of an intense cold wave, causing widespread disruptions across the region. The daytime temperature in Jammu plummeted to a bone-chilling 9.6 degrees Celsius, mirroring the frigid conditions experienced in Drass on January 14. This cold spell has led to significant temperature variations, presenting challenges to various services.

The Weather Department reported that Jammu experienced its lowest temperature of the season at 2.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday night, marking a notable drop from the previous day's 4.6 degrees Celsius.

In contrast, Srinagar recorded a relatively milder maximum temperature of 14.6 degrees Celsius. The stark difference of 6.1 degrees Celsius between the daytime temperatures of Jammu and Srinagar emphasizes the severity of the cold wave. Other regions in the vicinity also witnessed fluctuating temperatures, with Katra City at 19.3 degrees Celsius, Bhaderwah at 17.4, Banihal at 19.0, and Batote at 17.4 degrees Celsius.

Flight Chaos Continues

The flight operations have been hit hard for the 15th consecutive day due to dense fog. Five flights were cancelled on Monday due to dense fog that prevailed in the region. Three flights of Air India and two of IndiGo were cancelled while eleven other flights were delayed due to fog at Jammu. The delayed flights, comprised of six from IndiGo, two from Air India, two from SpiceJet, and one from Vistara, faced morning delays

Rail Travel Hit

Rail operations in the region were also severely affected, with one train cancellation and 12 delays attributed to dense fog and poor visibility. The Kota Express (19804) train faced cancellation, while the Puja Express experienced an 8.45-hour delay in departure and a staggering 17-hour delay in arrival at Jammu station. Other trains, including Tata Muri Exp, MCTM Superfast, Jhelum Express, Malwa Express, Sarvodya Express, Amarnath Express, and Uttar Sampark Kranti, encountered delays ranging from 2 to 12 hours.

Extended Winter Break For Schools

Responding to the prolonged cold wave, the Directorate of School Education Jammu has extended winter vacations for Summer Zone schools up to class 8th. The extension, now until January 17, 2024, applies to both government and privately recognized schools. To accommodate the challenging weather conditions, adjustments have been made to school hours during this period, with classes scheduled to run from 11 AM to 3 PM.

As the relentless cold wave persists, residents and authorities are grappling with the challenges posed by the adverse weather conditions, significantly impacting daily life and transportation services in the region.