Advertisement

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government's top administration is gearing up for a massive public outreach initiative, aiming to connect with people across all twenty districts of the Union Territory. The extensive program will feature 64 public darbars scheduled over 19 days, commencing from February 9 and continuing until February 28.

A total of 32 officers, including IAS, IPS, IRS, and JKAS officers ranging from Additional Chief Secretary to Administrative Secretaries, will actively participate in these public outreach events. This marks the first major initiative by the Jammu and Kashmir Administration in 2024, following the previously launched ‘Back to Village’ and ‘My Town, My Pride’ programs designed to engage with the public.

Advertisement

Key officers and their assigned districts for the upcoming public darbars include Shaleen Kabra for Udhampur on February 9 and Jammu on February 27; Dheeraj Gupta for Jammu on February 9 and Srinagar on February 21; Shailendra Kumar for Budgam on February 12 and Reasi on February 20; H Rajesh Prasad for Kishtwar on February 10 and Shopian on February 21, among others.

Public Darbars will be held by Santosh Dattatrey at Pulwama on February 13 and Rajouri on February 21; Alok Kumar at Kathua on February 12 and Ganderbal on February 20; Suresh Kumar Gupta at Samba on February 14 and Kishtwar on February 23; Sanjeev Verma at Ramban on February 7 and Kathua on February 20; Saurabh Bhagat at Kupwara on February 9 and Anantnag on February 22; Mandeep Kaur at Srinagar on February 12 and Ramban on February 21; Prerna Puri at Rajouri on February 13 and Baramulla on February 20.

Advertisement

Sheetal Nanda will be at Samba on February 9 and Pulwama on February 22; Yasha Mudgal at Doda on February 12 and Samba on February 21; Vikramjit Singh at Ganderbal on February 13 and Udhampur on February 20; Dr Rashmi Singh at Kathua on February 16 and Ganderbal on February 26; Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary at Poonch on February 14 and Bandipora on February 23; Samrad Hafeez at Kulgam on February 9 and Kupwara on February 22; Prasanna Ramaswamy at Shopian on February 12 and Kishtwar on February 21; Niraj Kumar at Poonch on February 13 and Bandipora on February 20.

Kumar Rajeev Ranjan will hold Public Darbar at Poonch on February 15 and Budgam on February 28; Rehana Batul at Jammu on February 13 and Rajouri on February 20; Bhupinder Kumar at Reasi on February 9 and Budgam on February 20; Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah at Baramulla on February 12 and Kulgam on February 21; Dr Piyush Singla at Srinagar on February 13 and Kathua on February 26; Mohammad Aijaz at Reasi on February 16 and Bandipora on February 29.

Advertisement

Shiv Anant Tayal will hold Public Darbar at Rajouri on February 15 and Kupwara on February 28; Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar at Kishtwar on February 19 and Ganderbal on February 27; Sheikh Fayaz Ahmad at Kupwara on February 16 and Pulwama on February 26; Zubair Ahmad at Ganderbal on February 17 and Shopian on February 29; Babila Rakwal at Doda on February 13 and Samba on February 27; Anil Koul at Anantnag on February 17 and Udhampur on Feb 29; Shabnam Kamli at Budgam on February 19 and Jammu on February 27.

