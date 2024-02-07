Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 14:43 IST

J&K Police Strengthens Intelligence Operations in Poonch and Rajouri, Appoints Dedicated DySPs

The importance of bolstering human intelligence was underscored by Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande in January.

Gursimran Singh
Poonch: In response to the recent spate of terror attacks in Poonch and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir, the J&K Police has taken decisive measures by deploying a dedicated Deputy Superintendent (DySP) rank officer to oversee human intelligence operations in the region. Additionally, the Police Headquarters has mandated the appointment of another Deputy Superintendent (DySP) for Technical Intelligence, responsible for monitoring inputs generated through digital communications.

According to an order accessed by Republic, DySP Sachit Sharma has been assigned the role of DySP Human Intelligence and Law and Order, while DySP Rahul Nagar will serve as DySP Technical Intelligence. Both officers will operate under the supervision of the Inspector General of Police (Police Operations and Service).

The move comes in the wake of consecutive terror attacks in Rajouri and Poonch since October 2021, primarily targeting the Indian Army and resulting in the tragic loss of 33 soldiers. The importance of bolstering human intelligence was underscored by Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande in January, highlighting its crucial role in the successful execution of counter-terrorism operations. 

Published February 6th, 2024 at 14:43 IST

