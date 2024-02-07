Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 20:07 IST

JNUSU Demands Immediate Elections, Calls For University Strike on Jan 30

The JNUSU also demanded revocation of the Chief Proctor Office (CPO) manual that imposes fine on the protest being carried out around the campus.

Abhishek Tiwari
JNU
JNU Student's Union demands immediate elections | Image:Representational
New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to the Vice Chancellor (VC) demanding JNUSU elections. Apart from demanding to conduct elections of the students’ union, it also demanded revocation of the Chief Proctor Office (CPO) manual that imposes fine on the protest being carried out around the campus, claim sources.

JNUSU also demanded revocation of CPO manual

According to the sources, the JNUSU had earlier submitted a memorandum to the VC and the Dean of Students (DoS) on January 15 and 17 respectively demanding the JNUSU elections and revocation of CPO Manual that imposes fines on the protest around the campus and unjust punishments on students.

It is being alleged that despite several verbal assurances that the notification for JNUSU elections will be announced with the new academic calendar, the JNU administration has not released a single circular regarding the conduct of the elections.

As per the students’ union, on Tuesday the JNU Students' Union submitted a final memorandum to the Vice-Chancellor reiterating their demands and conveyed that the JNU Student Union will get into agitational mode and start a complete non-cooperation movement with the administration if the notification regarding the same is not released by February 2. 

Meanwhile, after receiving the memorandum, the JNU Dean of Students, issued a notification stating that the union elections in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) may be held soon. It has been further said that the PhD session is starting from February 2 and elections can be held the next 6 to 8 weeks.
 

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 18:00 IST

