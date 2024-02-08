English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 7th, 2024 at 20:33 IST

Karnataka: 15 Students Sustain Injuries After Seniors Ragged Them at School Hostel

According to the sources, the victim students were tortured, beaten up, made to do homework, projects and clean floors by the seniors.

Abhishek Tiwari
Ragging
Around 15 students sustain injuries during ragging by seniors | Image:Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Koppal: As many as 15 students suffered injuries in a horrific case of ragging by their seniors that occurred at a residential school located in Koppal district of Karnataka. The alleged incident reportedly took place at Morarji Desai Residential School for Minorities located in Hemagudda village of Gangavati taluk in Koppal district, where the victim students were tortured, beaten up, made to do homework, projects, clean floors and more. Shockingly, the victim students were subjected to this inhuman behaviour for over 20 days.

According to the sources, three students were admitted to a nearby hospital after they suffered serious injuries on their private parts. They are under treatment at a government hospital in Koppal. As per the doctors, the victim students are in a state of shock.

Advertisement

Statement from the victim students have been taken

It is being stated that a group of eight SSLC students ragged the students from Classes 8 and 9, in the school. The incident came to fore after a few students informed their parents about the brutal treatment they had undergone in the school.

Advertisement

After the incident, senior officials of the Koppal district administration rushed to the hostel and took statement from the victim students.

Sources claimed that some of the students had alerted the hostel warden about the inhuman behaviour being done towards the junior students in the hostel, but it allegedly went unheard and unnoticed. The district administration has asked the Social Welfare Department to submit a report in this regard.

Advertisement

The Koppal police said, “We have spoken to the victims and have also inquired about the students who are accused of ragging. Some parents wanted to book a case against the officials for the incident. However, no case has been filed so far. Senior police officials have sought a report about the incident which will be submitted soon.”

A total of 246 students study at the school, including those from various districts of Karnataka. Senior police officers visited the school premises for investigation. Meanwhile, the incident has enraged the parents of the victim students and they took their wards back home after the incident.
 

Advertisement

Published February 7th, 2024 at 20:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

10 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

10 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

13 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

13 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

13 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

15 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

16 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

16 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

20 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

2 days ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

2 days ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

2 days ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

2 days ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Heated Debate over Seat-Sharing Unfolds Between Cong, PDP, and NC

    Lok Sabha Elections18 minutes ago

  2. Pakistan Elections 2024 LIVE: Nation Heads to Polls

    World19 minutes ago

  3. Congress to Counter NDA's 'White Paper' with ‘Black Paper’?

    Politics News19 minutes ago

  4. INDI Falling Apart: Tussle In Jammu and Kashmir After Bihar, Bengal

    Lok Sabha Elections21 minutes ago

  5. Trent hits 52-week high; analysts forecast 30-31% CAGR growth

    Business News22 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement