Koppal: As many as 15 students suffered injuries in a horrific case of ragging by their seniors that occurred at a residential school located in Koppal district of Karnataka. The alleged incident reportedly took place at Morarji Desai Residential School for Minorities located in Hemagudda village of Gangavati taluk in Koppal district, where the victim students were tortured, beaten up, made to do homework, projects, clean floors and more. Shockingly, the victim students were subjected to this inhuman behaviour for over 20 days.

According to the sources, three students were admitted to a nearby hospital after they suffered serious injuries on their private parts. They are under treatment at a government hospital in Koppal. As per the doctors, the victim students are in a state of shock.

Statement from the victim students have been taken

It is being stated that a group of eight SSLC students ragged the students from Classes 8 and 9, in the school. The incident came to fore after a few students informed their parents about the brutal treatment they had undergone in the school.

After the incident, senior officials of the Koppal district administration rushed to the hostel and took statement from the victim students.

Sources claimed that some of the students had alerted the hostel warden about the inhuman behaviour being done towards the junior students in the hostel, but it allegedly went unheard and unnoticed. The district administration has asked the Social Welfare Department to submit a report in this regard.

The Koppal police said, “We have spoken to the victims and have also inquired about the students who are accused of ragging. Some parents wanted to book a case against the officials for the incident. However, no case has been filed so far. Senior police officials have sought a report about the incident which will be submitted soon.”

A total of 246 students study at the school, including those from various districts of Karnataka. Senior police officers visited the school premises for investigation. Meanwhile, the incident has enraged the parents of the victim students and they took their wards back home after the incident.

