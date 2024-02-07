English
Updated January 20th, 2024 at 21:27 IST

Karnataka: Students Reportedly Warned of Fines If Remained Absent on Jan 22, School Denies Charges

The incident is reportedly related to St. Joseph's Convent School located in Chikmagalur.

Abhishek Tiwari
St Joseph's Convent School
St Joseph's Convent School in Chikmagalur, Karnataka | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Bengaluru: Ahead of the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ event at Ayodhya’s Ram Temple, a controversy gripped Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru on Saturday, after it was alleged that a convent school in the town has announced that students will be fined Rs 1000, if they remain absent from their class on January 22. A police call was also made by a group of people seeking action against the school administration.

However, the school administration clarified that no such notification was issued by the school to the students and that it was a propaganda against the school. The incident is related to St. Joseph's Convent School located in Chikmagalur.

School denied charges

Sources claimed, the incident reportedly took place on Saturday, after a few parents alleged that the school administration has warned to impose a fine of Rs 1000 on the school students if they don't attend class on January 22.

As the allegation surfaced, a few Pro-Hindu activists reached the school along with some of the parents of the students and called the police at the school. It was alleged that the school administration called for a meeting with parents and warned them that they will fine Rs 1,000 if children remain absent from class on Monday.

The school however, denied any such charges and stated that it is propaganda against them. They clarified that the allegations are baseless and they are not imposing any fine on anyone. 

Following the incident, BJP MLA Basanagouda R Patil (Yatnal) took to X, and asked the school to immediately withdraw any such circular. He stated, “St Joseph School in Chikkamagalur, Karnataka has warned students to fine 1000 if they don't attend school on 22nd January. School should withdraw the circular immediately, if any student is fined I request them to bring it to our notice. Hindu Parents should Boycott such schools which are anti-Hindu.

 

Published January 20th, 2024 at 21:27 IST

