Kannur: In a peculiar turn of events in Kannur, a case has been registered against a groom named Riswan, hailing from Valapattanam, after his extravagant wedding celebration led to chaos on a busy road. The incident occurred earlier this week, when Riswan, along with 25 companions, rode a camel as part of his wedding procession, resulting in a traffic jam in the north Kerala district.

The Chakkarakkal police took action against the groom and his entourage, registering a case against a total of 26 individuals, including Riswan. Charges include unlawful assembly and causing a traffic block. The disruption took place on Sunday morning as the wedding party made its way to the bride's house.

The camel procession, accompanied by fireworks and band music, not only brought a festive atmosphere but also caused significant traffic snarls on the busy road. The congestion inconvenienced vehicles heading to the airport and even delayed the passage of an ambulance.

Prompted by complaints from locals, the police intervened to clear the road and disperse the wedding procession causing the obstruction. Videos capturing the roadblock incident quickly went viral on social media, drawing attention to the extravagant and disruptive nature of the wedding celebration that led to the legal action against the groom and his companions.

