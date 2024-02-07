Advertisement

Ladakh – Announcing the commencement of the fourth edition of the Khelo India Winter Games, Union Minister of Earth Sciences, Kiran Rijiju shared a video of himself taking part in Alpine climbing. Raijiju took to X, formally known as Twitter and shared the video of himself climbing the rocky and snowy ridges of Ladakh. In his tweet, the Member of Parliament from Arunachal Pradesh went on to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for pushing sports and encouraging activities all across the country. The 2024 Khelo India Winter Games got off to a musical start at the Nawang Dorjay Stobdan Stadium in Leh on Friday.

“Winter Sports & Adventures are Great Events!" the politician wrote on X, formally known as Twitter. The 4th- Edition of the Khelo India Winter Games has begun in Ladakh! The 2nd Leg will be held in Gulmarg from- Feb. 21 26th. PM Sh @narendramodi ji has pushed sports & adventure activities through- Khelo India & Fit India. Best wishes!!" he added. In the video, Rijiju was seen with all smiles as he embarked on the adventurous journey.

Winter Sports & Adventures are Great Events!

The 4th- Edition of Khelo India Winter Games has begun in Ladakh! The 2nd Leg will be held in Gulmarg from- Feb. 21-26th. PM Sh @narendramodi ji has pushed sports & adventure activities through- Khelo India & Fit India. Best wishes !! pic.twitter.com/MFsJ5GHi9R — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 3, 2024

Ladakh shines at the opening ceremony of the Winter Games

On Friday, the opening ceremony of the Khelo India Winter Games 2024 was conducted in its full glory at the Nawang Dorjay Stobdan Stadium. According to the Press Information Bureau, Fifteen states and two public institutions are expected to take part in events like ice hockey and ice skating, in the span of the next five days. The Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Brig. (Dr) B.D. Mishra (Retd) was the chief guest at the opening ceremony and the second part of the winter games are scheduled to be held in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir from February 21-25.

To commemorate the commencement of the games, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a special message to the Khelo India Winter Games 2024 organisers. “We just witnessed the conclusion of the highly successful Khelo India Youth Games in Tamil Nadu. From the southern to the northern tip, the journey and spirit of Khelo India continues unabated. The Khelo India Winter Games epitomizes this spirit further, aiming to nurture champions and positions the regions of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, as premier winter sports destinations, globally,” PM Modi said in his address. Not only this, it was also announced that the Union Territory of Ladakh will now have a Khelo India Centre of Excellence. In light of this, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Sports Authority of India and the sports department, Union Territory of Ladakh on Friday.