Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 10:41 IST

Khelo India Winter Games 2024: Arunachal MP Kiren Rijiju Tries Alpine Climbing in Ladakh | Watch

Announcing the start of the 4th edition of the Khelo India Winter Games, Union Minister Kiran Rijiju shared a video of himself trying Alpine climbing in Ladakh.

Digital Desk
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Ladakh – Announcing the commencement of the fourth edition of the Khelo India Winter Games, Union Minister of Earth Sciences, Kiran Rijiju shared a video of himself taking part in Alpine climbing. Raijiju took to X, formally known as Twitter and shared the video of himself climbing the rocky and snowy ridges of Ladakh. In his tweet, the Member of Parliament from Arunachal Pradesh went on to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for pushing sports and encouraging activities all across the country. The 2024 Khelo India Winter Games got off to a musical start at the Nawang Dorjay Stobdan Stadium in Leh on Friday. 

“Winter Sports & Adventures are Great Events!" the politician wrote on X, formally known as Twitter. The 4th- Edition of the Khelo India Winter Games has begun in Ladakh! The 2nd Leg will be held in Gulmarg from- Feb. 21 26th. PM Sh @narendramodi ji has pushed sports & adventure activities through- Khelo India & Fit India. Best wishes!!" he added. In the video, Rijiju was seen with all smiles as he embarked on the adventurous journey. 

Advertisement

Ladakh shines at the opening ceremony of the Winter Games 

On Friday, the opening ceremony of the Khelo India Winter Games 2024 was conducted in its full glory at the Nawang Dorjay Stobdan Stadium. According to the Press Information Bureau, Fifteen states and two public institutions are expected to take part in events like ice hockey and ice skating, in the span of the next five days. The Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Brig. (Dr) B.D. Mishra (Retd)  was the chief guest at the opening ceremony and the second part of the winter games are scheduled to be held in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir from February 21-25.

To commemorate the commencement of the games, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a special message to the Khelo India Winter Games 2024 organisers. “We just witnessed the conclusion of the highly successful Khelo India Youth Games in Tamil Nadu. From the southern to the northern tip, the journey and spirit of Khelo India continues unabated. The Khelo India Winter Games epitomizes this spirit further, aiming to nurture champions and positions the regions of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, as premier winter sports destinations, globally,” PM Modi said in his address. Not only this, it was also announced that the Union Territory of Ladakh will now have a Khelo India Centre of Excellence. In light of this, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Sports Authority of India and the sports department, Union Territory of Ladakh on Friday.

Advertisement

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 10:41 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

ViralRepublic DigitalNarendra Modi
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

9 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

10 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

10 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

10 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

10 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

12 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

16 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

16 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

16 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

16 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

16 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

18 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

19 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

19 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

19 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. SCA Stadium to be renamed, Jay Shah to initiate rechristening

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  2. Boeing to review NTSB findings for further action

    Business News16 minutes ago

  3. Delhi-NCR Traffic Alert: Avoid These Routes | Check Advisory

    India News18 minutes ago

  4. Dollar under pressure following retreat from nearly three-month high

    Business News23 minutes ago

  5. Karnataka Congress' Divisive Plan: Mobilise South Against Delhi

    Politics News39 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement