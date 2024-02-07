Advertisement

Ayodhya: After the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underlined that the mega event was not just the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram’s Idol, but was also the consecration of the unwavering faith in Indian culture manifested in the form of the deity.

PM Modi, while addressing the event, referred to a few characters as he described the fact of life that how small efforts are important. He talked about Valmiki’s Ramayana characters which included the characters of Shabri, Nishad king Guh, Jatayu and a squirrel and Jatayu and highlighted their significance in Lord Ram’s journey from Ayodhya during his 14 years of exile. With these short examples, PM Modi stressed how every Indian’s efforts can contribute to the rise of the nation.

PM Modi noted that every effort has its contribution

PM Narendra Modi noted that every effort, big or small, has its strength and contribution. He said that the spirit of everyone’s effort will become the basis of a strong, capable, grand and divine India.

The Prime Minister equated Shabri's faith with that of every Indian in the country's abilities. He said, "When we think of our tribal mother Shabri, an immeasurable faith awakens. Mother Shabri kept saying that 'Ram will come'. This faith in every Indian will form the foundation of a capable and divine India.”

Throwing light on the Jatayu’s integrity who knew about his imminent defeat when he fought Ravana, PM Modi said that the culmination of such duty is the basis of a capable and divine India. In the southwestern part of the Ram Mandir complex, at Kuber Tila a statue of Jatayu has been installed in Ayodhya.

Referring to the depth and originality of Ram’s affection for Nishadraj, PM Modi said that it shows that all are one and this feeling of oneness and cohesiveness will be the basis of capable, grand and divine India.

Highlighting the story of the squirrel, the Prime Minister said that those considering themselves to be small and ordinary must remember the contributions of the squirrel and get rid of any hesitancy.

Ramayana’s most loved episode ‘Shabri Ke Ber’

Shabri is an elderly woman ascetic in the Hindu epic Ramayana. She is described as an ardently devoted woman who received Lord Ram's blessing due to her devotion towards him. In Ramayana, Shabri is one of the most-loved characters and the moment capturing ‘Shabri Ke Juthe Ber’ is one of the most-loved incidents.

It is mentioned in Ramayana, that Shabri was a tribal princess who left her home in search of spirituality. She was from a hunter’s family, but was against the idea of killing animals for food. In order to seek noble virtues of life she had left her home.

Shabri wandered in the forest and villages for several days before she ended her search for a guru at the ashram of a sage, Matang. She rendered her selfless services at the Sage’s ashram for years. Sage Matang saw her devotion. Before the sage was about to die, he blessed Shabri and told her that her good deeds and penance shall help her seek the darshan (sight) of the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu known as Lord Ram. He told Shabri that Lord Ram would come to her doorstep and bless her.

Sabri waited for years, before Lord Ram, Sita and Lakshman reached her hut during their exile from Ayodhya. Shabari welcomed Lord Ram to her hut and offered some wild fruits she gathered for him. To make sure whether they were ripe and sweet, she tasted the fruits before offering them to Lord Ram. Lakshman took exception to this, but Ram saw this as an expression of Shabri's devotion and blessed her.

Lord Ram’s friend Nishad King

Nishad King was the king of a tribal kingdom on the bank of Ganga. During their exile, when Lord Ram, Sita and Lakshman reached his kingdom after leaving Ayodhya, it was the Nishad king who helped them cross the river. When Lord Ram's brother Bharat set out in his search, the Nishad King had first suspected that he was going to attack Lord Ram and vowed to prevent him. On learning that Bharat was out to bring his elder brother back, the Nishad King welcomed him warmly. On his way back to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile, Lord Ram did not forget to meet his friend, the Nishad King.

Ramayana character Jatayu

Jatayu was the giant old bird that fought with Ravana, after he abducted Sita from the forest and was taking her to his abode in Lanka. Defeated after a valiant fight, Jatayu fell to the ground and died in the arms of Lord Ram. It was he who told the Lord that ‘Mother Sita’ was abducted by Ravan, who had headed south.

Ramayana’s squirrel

The character of squirrel in Ramayana, which along with the monkey army helped its bit in building the bridge across the sea to Lanka to take on Ravan. As Hanuman and others in the monkey army lifted boulders and dropped them into the water, a squirrel worked alongside, carrying pebbles in its mouth and dropping them into the ocean. At one point, Lord Hanuman told the squirrel that it was getting in its way. When the squirrel replied that it was doing its bit to help build the bridge, the monkeys started laughing. It was then that Lord Ram came forward and told them to see the love in the squirrel's heart. Lord Ram said that while the monkeys are dropping huge boulders into the ocean, the pebbles brought by small animals like the squirrel were filling the gaps. The monkeys, he said, should not make fun of the weak and small and acknowledge their contribution.

Referring to the story, PM Modi termed his contribution as that of the squirrel.

