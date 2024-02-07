English
Know Why PM Modi Advised Cabinet Ministers to Visit Ram Mandir in March

Due to heavy turnout in Ayodhya, PM Modi has asked his Cabinet colleagues to avoid visiting Ram Mandir for now to prevent causing any inconvenience to devotees.

PM Modi
PM Modi advices Cabinet Ministers to visit Ram Mandir in March | Image:ANI
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has advised his Cabinet Ministers on Wednesday to refrain from visiting Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir for the next couple of days. In wake of the heavy rush of devotees in Ayodhya at the Ram Mandir, the prime minister has asked his Cabinet colleagues to avoid visiting Ram Mandir for now to prevent causing any inconvenience to the ‘Ram Bhakts (Ram Devotees)’ due to VIP protocols.

Official sources said that PM Modi advisory came up on Wednesday during a Cabinet meeting. It is being said that during the meeting, the PM made this special advice to his colleague ministers, considering the massive turnout of devotees in Ayodhya to have darshan of Lord Shree Ram.  

PM Narendra Modi reportedly suggested that, due to the heavy rush and to prevent inconvenience to the public caused by VIPs with protocols. The prime minister also advised the Union Ministers to plan their visits to Ayodhya in the month of March.
 

