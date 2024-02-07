Advertisement

Ladakh: A bandh was observed in Ladakh on Saturday, with a complete shutdown of Kargil and protests in Leh. Even in the severe weather conditions, protests were carried out by the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) and the Leh Apex Body (LAB) in demand for a separate state of Ladakh. Hundreds of people came out onto the streets in Leh.

The Union Territory was administered under Jammu and Kashmir before 2019 and has been putting forth a demand for statehood and Constitutional protection under the Sixth Schedule for several years now.

Demands of Ladakh protestors

The KDA and LAB have four demands:

1.Statehood for Ladakh

2.Protections under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

3.Job Reservations for Ladakh youth

4.Creation of separate Parliamentary constituencies for Kargil and Leh.

The protests were announced by LAB and KDA after a meeting in Kargil and Leh, with a call for "Kargil Bandh" and "Leh Chalo".

#WATCH | Leh, Ladakh: Thousands brave the freezing cold as they march demanding statehood for Ladakh and protections under the 6th Schedule of the Constitution for the Union Territory. (03.02) pic.twitter.com/gwsiGZBxXc — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2024

On Friday, the central government agreed for a second round of meetings between a Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) committee and the KDA and LAB. However, a complete shutdown was observed in Kargil district on Saturday, with private offices, businesses and shops closed and no transport on the roads.