English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 4th, 2024 at 09:37 IST

Ladakh Bandh: Shutdown Observed in Kargil, Protests in Leh Demanding Statehood

A shutdown was observed in Ladakh in Jammu and Kashmir, with protests demanding statehood, constitutional protection and job reservations.

Shweta Parande
Ladakh Bandh: Protestors line the streets of Leh
Ladakh Bandh: Protestors line the streets of Leh | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ladakh: A bandh was observed in Ladakh on Saturday, with a complete shutdown of Kargil and protests in Leh. Even in the severe weather conditions, protests were carried out by the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) and the Leh Apex Body (LAB) in demand for a separate state of Ladakh. Hundreds of people came out onto the streets in Leh.

The Union Territory was administered under Jammu and Kashmir before 2019 and has been putting forth a demand for statehood and Constitutional protection under the Sixth Schedule for several years now. 

Advertisement

Demands of Ladakh protestors

The KDA and LAB have four demands:

Advertisement

1.Statehood for Ladakh

2.Protections under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

Advertisement

3.Job Reservations for Ladakh youth

4.Creation of separate Parliamentary constituencies for Kargil and Leh.

Advertisement

The protests were announced by LAB and KDA after a meeting in Kargil and Leh, with a call for "Kargil Bandh" and "Leh Chalo". 

#WATCH | Leh, Ladakh: Thousands brave the freezing cold as they march demanding statehood for Ladakh and protections under the 6th Schedule of the Constitution for the Union Territory. (03.02) pic.twitter.com/gwsiGZBxXc

— ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2024

 

On Friday, the central government agreed for a second round of meetings between a Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) committee and the KDA and LAB. However, a complete shutdown was observed in Kargil district on Saturday, with private offices, businesses and shops closed and no transport on the roads.

Advertisement

Published February 4th, 2024 at 08:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

8 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

9 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

9 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

9 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

9 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

12 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

15 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

15 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

15 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

15 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

15 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

18 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

18 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

18 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

18 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

21 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

21 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Movies To Celebrate Singlehood This V-Day

    Web Stories4 hours ago

  2. Bollywood Celebs Hop On 'Me At 21' Trend

    Galleries5 hours ago

  3. Amy Jackson Celebrated 32nd B'Day With Ed Westwick, Son Andreas

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  4. Grammy Winner Shankar Mahadevan Dedicates Award To His Band Shakti

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  5. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement