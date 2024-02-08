Jammu & Kashmir: Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) planned a major terror strike in Bengaluru, orchestrating a 'fidayeen' attack to facilitate a terrorist's escape from police custody. The terrorists also plotted arson, instructing the theft of police caps for the attack.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) revealed that Lashkar recruiter Naseer gathered seven terrorists in the same barrack of Bengaluru Prison in 2017. One of them, Junaid, was radicalized and tasked with recruiting others. After Junaid's release, he fled abroad, funding Lashkar's activities.

As part of the plan, Junaid conspired to deliver arms, ammunition, hand grenades, and walkie-talkies to others, aiming to help Naseer escape police custody during transport to court. Instructions were given to steal used police caps and practice arson on government buses.

The NIA charged eight individuals, including life convict T. Naseer, serving in Bengaluru Central Prison since 2013. Junaid Ahmed and Salman Khan are suspected to have fled abroad. Others charged include Syed Suhail Khan, Mohammed Umar, Zahid Tabrez, Syed Mudassir Pasha, and Mohammed Faisal Rabbani.

The case was originally registered by the Bengaluru City Police on 18th July 2023 following seizure of arms, ammunition, hand-grenades and walkie-talkies from the possession of seven of the accused persons. The recovery was made while the seven men were gathered in the house of one of the accused.