Madhya Pradesh: Severe fog descended upon various cities in Madhya Pradesh, enveloping areas like Bhopal, Sehore, and Ujjain, significantly reducing visibility to a mere 50 meters on Wednesday morning. Adding to the weather's complexity, light drizzles were reported in Bhopal, Chhindwara, and Ujjain.

The meteorological department attributed these weather changes to the influence of a Western Disturbance, forecasting the possibility of light rain and hail in specific regions throughout Wednesday. It also warned of persistent fog for the next two to three days, anticipated to contribute to a drop in night temperatures. The forecast indicated probable rain in Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, the districts of the Chambal division, and Harda on Wednesday.

Examining recent temperature trends, Gwalior emerged as the coldest city on Tuesday, experiencing a significant temperature plunge of 6 degrees, resulting in a day temperature of 14.2 degrees. Meanwhile, Ujjain reached a maximum of 24.7 degrees, Bhopal at 27.7 degrees, Indore at 27.8 degrees, and Jabalpur at 28.5 degrees.

Following Gwalior's temperature drop, Tikamgarh and Khajuraho also grappled with cold weather, with Tikamgarh hitting a maximum temperature of 17 degrees and Khajuraho reaching 19.4 degrees. Several other regions, including Guna, Naugaon, Satna, Rewa, Ratlam, Sidhi, Pachmarhi, and Shajapur, remained below 25 degrees. The forecasted weather patterns painted a varied picture across Madhya Pradesh, with fog and potential rainfall affecting multiple regions while colder temperatures persisted in specific areas.

