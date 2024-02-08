Advertisement

Srinagar: The Indian Army on Wednesday averted a major terror incident in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the Republic Day 2024 event by timely detecting and destroying explosives. Sources said that IED was recovered by the alert security personnel near Chowkibal on Srinagar Highway on January 17.

According to the information, the Indian Army’s Chinar Warriors detected the explosives averting a major terror attack in the Chowkibal area. The explosives were recovered and were in-situ destroyed.

Advertisement

An investigation has been initiated to ascertain the source of the explosives and the people indulged in planting it on the highway.

A senior official said that in view of the upcoming Republic Day event and the Ram Temple’s consecration ceremony, the security forces have been put on high alert in J&K. Several troops of the security forces along with the local police have been deployed across the Union Territory to monitor the security situation.

Advertisement

Additionally, strategic deployment, use of technology to detect explosives and monitor suspects and planned patrolling is being exercised in the entire J&K.

