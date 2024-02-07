Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 20:11 IST

Ahead of Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya, Over 300 Railway Stations to Be Named After Lord Ram

India has embarked on a remarkable endeavor by naming 343 Railway stations after Lord Ram.

Harsha Chandwani
India has embarked on a remarkable endeavor by naming 343 Railway stations after Lord Ram.
Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: In a country where mythology and history intertwine, the legacy of Lord Ram is deeply rooted in the hearts of millions. To honor this revered figure, India has embarked on a remarkable endeavor by naming 343 Railway stations after Lord Ram. This initiative not only pays tribute to the beloved deity, but also adds a touch of enchantment to the nation's railway system, embarking on a captivating journey through the realms of mythology and modern transportation as commuters will explore the significance of these stations named after Ram.

Each renamed-railway station will showcase the unique aesthetics and traditions of the region it represents, Republic has learnt. From the vibrant colours of Rajasthan to the serene landscapes of the Himalayas, these Railway stations will offer passengers an opportunity to experience the diversity of the nation while undertaking personal pilgrimage.

The railway stations will be adorned with beautiful artwork and sculptures, thereby creating an ambiance that fosters reflection, meditation, and a sense of connection with the divine.

Promoting Tourism and Cultural Exchange

The trains will serve as ambassadors, inviting tourists from around the world to explore India's rich cultural tapestry. As travellers will embark on their journey, they will be introduced to the diverse traditions, cuisines, and landscapes that make India a truly captivating destination. The stations – named after Lord Ram – are set to become catalysts for cultural exchange, fostering understanding and appreciation among people from varied backgrounds.

India has nearly 8,000 railway stations to this date, and all of these stations will be illuminated with ‘diyas’ (earthen lamps) on 22 January –  the day of Pran Pratishtha, irrespective of the size and volume of the stations.

The railways will also facilitate its passengers across the country with the live-streaming of Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya. A total of at least 9,000 screens are available at the railway stations across the country.

State-Wise Count of Railway Stations That Will be named after Lord Ram:

  • Andhra Pradesh -55
  • Assam - 10
  • Bihar- 28
  • Chhattisgarh-4
  • Gujarat- 7
  • Haryana- 1
  • Himachal Pradesh- 1
  • Jammu And Kashmir-2
  • Jharkhand- 9
  • Karnataka-15
  • Kerala-15
  • Madhya Pradesh-16
  • Maharashtra- 5
  • Odisha- 7
  • Punjab-4
  • Rajasthan- 15
  • Tamil Nadu- 54
  • Telangana-17
  • Tripura- 1
  • Uttar Pradesh- 26
  • Uttarakhand- 1
  • West Bengal- 50
Ram Mandir
