Advertisement

New Delhi: Troubles brewed for Veteran Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's daughter Suranya Aiyar after an alleged objectionable public statement posted by her on social media platform, condemning the consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22. Following her post on Youtube, the RWA has written a letter addressing Mani Shankar Aiyar and her daughter, suggesting them to not indulge in rants, which may disturb peace or hurt religious sentiments of the residents.

Allegedly, just two days ahead of the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, Suranya Aiyar posted a video on her Facebook account stating that she began her fast on January 20th in protest against ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of Ram Mandir, and ended it on January 23rd. She reportedly termed her gesture as an expression of love and sorrow to the Muslim fellow citizens.

Advertisement

RWA letter was issued to Aiyar's daughter on January 27th

Aiyar, in her video, stated, 'With the forthcoming event in Ayodhya on January 22, the atmosphere here in Delhi, already famous for being polluted in a material sense, has thickened to a spiritually poisonous and unbreathable concentrate of Hindu chauvinism, malice and bullying. I am deeply anguished by all this as an Indian and as a Hindu.'

Advertisement

As per the letter written by the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) of Jangpura, Suranya Aiyar in her social media also allegedly condemned and repudiated the consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya in the name of Hinduism and nationalism.

Responding to her social media post, the RWA of Jangpura, wrote a letter addressed to Mani Shankar Aiyar and Suranya, who resides in Delhi’s same colony, stated, 'As an RWA it is our responsibility to see that there is cordial relation between all the residents and we do not appreciate a resident rant which may disturb the peace in the colony or hurt religious sentiments of the residents.”

Advertisement

“What Ms Aiyar said through social media was certainly unbecoming of an educated person, who should have understood that the Ram Mandir was being built after 500 years and that too after 5-0 Supreme court verdict. You might take the cover of freedom of speech but please remember as per the Supreme Court of India, Freedom of Speech cannot be absolute,' the letter from the RWA read.

The RWA has also suggested in strong words that if they think what they have done in protesting against the consecration of Ram Mandir in good spirit, then they should kindly move out to another colony, where such remarks can be accepted.

Advertisement

The Jangpura RWA president while speaking to Republic TV exclusively, said, 'The kind of statements that she, as a resident of the society has made, have come to us through others and it has disturbed the peace in the society. Such sort of claims are totally uncalled for. We don't have any problem with her opinions on Mughals and her sympathy with Muslims but the kind of atmosphere which her provocative statements have created, it can truly disturb the peace and harmony in the society and we, collectively demand an apology from her.”

Advertisement

“So far, there has been no response from her side but we expect sincere apologies and a concrete assurance that such sort of statements will not be made or issued in the future again,' he said.

