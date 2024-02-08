Advertisement

Moreh: A state police personnel lost his life when suspected Kuki militants attacked a security forces vehicle in the border town of Moreh in Manipur's Tengnoupal district on Wednesday. The victim, Wangkhem Somorjit, was an IRB personnel attached to the state police commando in Moreh and hailed from Malom in Imphal West district, as per initial reports.

Further Police reported that security forces engaged in gunfire with suspected Kuki militants at three different locations in Moreh town on Wednesday morning. The militants threw bombs and fired at a security forces post near SBI Moreh, leading to a retaliatory response from the security forces. Additionally, RPG shells were fired at a temporary commando post, causing damage to several parked vehicles.

This attack by suspected Kuki militants occurred just 48 hours after the arrest of two suspects involved in the killing of a police officer in the same border town. Phillip Khongsai and Hemokholal Mate, the main suspects, were apprehended by state forces after firing at security personnel vehicles. They have been remanded to nine days of police custody after being produced before the Judicial Magistrate Moreh.

In response to the situation, the Manipur government imposed a total curfew from 12 am on January 16 in Tengnoupal, citing the likelihood of a breach of peace, disturbance of public tranquillity, and grave danger to human lives and property. The curfew, however, does not apply to government agencies involved in law and order enforcement and essential services.

The arrests of Khongsai and Mate were met with strong condemnation from Moreh-based civil bodies, including Kuki Inpi Tengnoupal. They demanded the unconditional release of the two suspects within 24 hours, warning of serious repercussions if their demands were not met. The situation remains tense in the border town as security forces continue to address the challenges posed by the suspected militants.