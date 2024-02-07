Advertisement

Ajmer: A massive blaze broke out in a private school building in Rajasthan’s Ajmer city leading to a major panic like situation in the area. The fire reportedly engulfed the building when students were present in the building.

The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon at a private school located in Makarwali Road of Ajmer.

On the information, the local police team along with fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and a rescue operation was initiated. Despite the intensity of the fire, all children present in the school at the time were successfully evacuated, ensuring their safety.

VIDEO | A fire broke out in the building of a private school at Makarwali Road in Rajasthan's Ajmer. All the children were evacuated safely. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/3rM4RNnVYq — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 23, 2024

Several videos also surfaced from the spot, where police and fire brigade teams can be seen carrying out rescue operations. In one of the videos, it can be seen that students were being evacuated from the building using ladders after breaking window glasses.



#WATCH | Rajasthan: A fire broke out in the upper part of Ajmer's Panchsheel Astitva Kids Sadhguru School pic.twitter.com/twKNernilU — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) January 23, 2024

Efforts to control the fire are underway at the building.

Further details are awaited.

