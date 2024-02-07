Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 16:59 IST

Massive Blaze Engulfs School in Ajmer, Students Rescued Safely

On information, the local police teams along with fire brigade team initiated a rescue operation at the school.

Abhishek Tiwari
Fire in School
Fire broke out in a private school in Rajasthan's Ajmer | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Ajmer: A massive blaze broke out in a private school building in Rajasthan’s Ajmer city leading to a major panic like situation in the area. The fire reportedly engulfed the building when students were present in the building.

The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon at a private school located in Makarwali Road of Ajmer.

On the information, the local police team along with fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and a rescue operation was initiated. Despite the intensity of the fire, all children present in the school at the time were successfully evacuated, ensuring their safety.

Several videos also surfaced from the spot, where police and fire brigade teams can be seen carrying out rescue operations. In one of the videos, it can be seen that students were being evacuated from the building using ladders after breaking window glasses. 
 

Efforts to control the fire are underway at the building.

Further details are awaited. 
 

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 16:56 IST

