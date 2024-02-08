Advertisement

Kanpur: In a shocking turn of events at Kanpur station in Uttar Pradesh, chaos unfolded as passengers aboard the Sangam Express raised alarm over a fellow passenger igniting an angeethi (burning of wood inside a pot) within the confines of the train. The unsettling incident transpired within the AC coach of Sangam Express, causing panic among those on board.

Initial reports suggest that the alleged perpetrator behind this misdeed is Kushal Pal Arya, the National Vice President of the Kisan Union. As smoke billowed inside the AC coach, passengers swiftly contacted the control room, alerting railway officials to the distressing situation.

Responding promptly, the train was brought to a halt on Platform 5 of the station, where authorities conducted an immediate inspection to assess the severity of the situation. The revelation of a burning fireplace within the train left railway officials shocked, prompting further actions to be taken in response to this alarming incident.