English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 17th, 2024 at 16:23 IST

Massive chaos erupts in Kanpur, man sets Angeethi ablaze inside Sangam Express AC coach | VIDEO

Initial reports suggest that the alleged perpetrator behind this misdeed is Kushal Pal Arya, the National Vice President of the Kisan Union.

Moumita Mukherjee
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Kanpur: In a shocking turn of events at Kanpur station in Uttar Pradesh, chaos unfolded as passengers aboard the Sangam Express raised alarm over a fellow passenger igniting an angeethi (burning of wood inside a pot) within the confines of the train. The unsettling incident transpired within the AC coach of Sangam Express, causing panic among those on board.

Initial reports suggest that the alleged perpetrator behind this misdeed is Kushal Pal Arya, the National Vice President of the Kisan Union. As smoke billowed inside the AC coach, passengers swiftly contacted the control room, alerting railway officials to the distressing situation.

Advertisement

Responding promptly, the train was brought to a halt on Platform 5 of the station, where authorities conducted an immediate inspection to assess the severity of the situation. The revelation of a burning fireplace within the train left railway officials shocked, prompting further actions to be taken in response to this alarming incident.

Advertisement

Published January 17th, 2024 at 16:19 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

3 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

3 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

3 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

5 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

5 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

5 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

10 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Inside Asmita Sood-Siddh Mehta's Dreamy Goa Weddin

    Web Stories13 minutes ago

  2. Sauber F1 team says it's not concerned by reported investigation

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  3. Teja Sajja Thought He'd Die While Performing Action Sequences In HanuMan

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  4. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment15 minutes ago

  5. Police collecting evidence against Hockey player Varun Kumar

    Sports 16 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement