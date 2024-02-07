Advertisement

Chennai: Tamil Nadu is gearing up for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's three-day visit, with 22,000 police personnel deployed for heightened security.

The sixth edition of the Khelo India Youth Games is set to commence on January 19, inaugurated by the PM at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. Chief Minister MK Stalin and Governor RN Ravi will welcome PM Modi at Chennai Airport on Friday.

Advertisement

Following the event, the Prime Minister would be continuing his three-day tour in Tamil Nadu where he will be travelling to the district of Trichy to take a darshan at the world famous Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy temple on Saturday (Jan 20). Post the darshan, PM Modi would be travelling to the holy town of Rameswaram and will be taking a dip in the holy waters on Sunday (Jan 21). On Jan 22, the prime Minister will be heading to Ayodhya for the much-anticipated Ram Mandhir Pran Pratishtha.



During the Prime Minister’s three-day visit to the state of Tamil Nadu, the government has given strict instructions to the Tamil Nadu Police to ensure maximum safety and security for the Prime Minister. Earlier, a meeting headed by the Public department secretary Nandhakumar was held at the Tamil Nadu Secretariat to discuss the plan of security during the three-day tour of the Prime Minister. Important higher officials from the Tamil Nadu Security Council and the Central Government’s security officials along with Tamil Nadu Police ADGP Arun were present in the meeting to discuss the security planning during the PM’s visit.

Advertisement

Later, a statement that was released by the Tamil Nadu Police stated that 22,000 police officers would be deployed each day during the three-day tour of the Prime Minister. A five-step security plan has been devised for the tour and the Tamil Nadu Police along with the Government are leaving no stone un turned to ensure maximum security. A complete ban to fly drone cameras have been imposed in the cities that the Prime Minister would be visiting for the next four days.