Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 20:51 IST

Security Beefed Up in Tamil Nadu Ahead of PM Modi's Visit, 22,000 Personnel Deployed

Prime Minister on his three-day tour in Tamil Nadu where he will be travelling to Trichy to take darshan at Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy temple.

Varshini Ramu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at the Veerbhadra Temple in Lepakshi, Andhra Pradesh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at the Veerbhadra Temple in Lepakshi, Andhra Pradesh | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Chennai: Tamil Nadu is gearing up for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's three-day visit, with 22,000 police personnel deployed for heightened security.

The sixth edition of the Khelo India Youth Games is set to commence on January 19, inaugurated by the PM at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. Chief Minister MK Stalin and Governor RN Ravi will welcome PM Modi at Chennai Airport on Friday.

Advertisement

Following the event, the Prime Minister would be continuing his three-day tour in Tamil Nadu where he will be travelling to the district of Trichy to take a darshan at the world famous Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy temple on Saturday (Jan 20). Post the darshan, PM Modi would be travelling to the holy town of Rameswaram and will be taking a dip in the holy waters on Sunday (Jan 21). On Jan 22, the prime Minister will be heading to Ayodhya for the much-anticipated Ram Mandhir Pran Pratishtha.  


During the Prime Minister’s three-day visit to the state of Tamil Nadu, the government has given strict instructions to the Tamil Nadu Police to ensure maximum safety and security for the Prime Minister. Earlier, a meeting headed by the Public department secretary Nandhakumar was held at the Tamil Nadu Secretariat to discuss the plan of security during the three-day tour of the Prime Minister. Important higher officials from the Tamil Nadu Security Council and the Central Government’s security officials along with Tamil Nadu Police ADGP Arun were present in the meeting to discuss the security planning during the PM’s visit.

Advertisement

Later, a statement that was released by the Tamil Nadu Police stated that 22,000 police officers would be deployed each day during the three-day tour of the Prime Minister. A five-step security plan has been devised for the tour and the Tamil Nadu Police along with the Government are leaving no stone un turned to ensure maximum security. A complete ban to fly drone cameras have been imposed in the cities that the Prime Minister would be visiting for the next four days.

Advertisement

Published January 18th, 2024 at 20:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

2 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

2 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

4 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

4 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

4 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

9 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Abbas-Mustan Planning Humraaz 2 - Will Bobby Deol Return For The Sequel?

    Entertainment33 minutes ago

  2. Massive Fire Breaks Out at Residential Property in Srinagar

    India News33 minutes ago

  3. Toni Kroos to EXIT Real Madrid and move to Juventus: Reports

    Sports 44 minutes ago

  4. Prince William Returns to Royal Duties amid Charles’ Cancer Diagnosis

    Worldan hour ago

  5. Practicing Doctor With A Degree In Political Science Goes Viral

    India Newsan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement