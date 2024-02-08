English
Updated January 13th, 2024 at 17:45 IST

Good News: MEMU Special Trains to Ease Travel Between Gopinathpur Nilgiri & Balasore in Odisha

To ensure ease of travel between Gopinathpur Nilgiri and Balasore regions in the South Eastern Railway division, the MEMU train will operate thrice in a day.

Digital Desk
Ashwini Vaishnaw
To ensure ease of travel between Gopinathpur Nilgiri and Balasore regions, the MEMU train, flagged off by Vaishnaw will operate thrice in a day. | Image:PTI
  • 2 min read
Balasore: In a good news for residents staying in and around Odisha, the 18 kilometers-long stretch of the new Gopinathpur Nilgiri-Balasore passenger railway line was inaugurated today, and the newly-introduced MEMU train flagged off by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

To ensure ease of travel between Gopinathpur Nilgiri and Balasore regions in the South Eastern Railway division, the MEMU train will operate thrice in a day, a railway official told news agency PTI.

Three pairs of MEMU passenger specials will run on a daily basis between Gopinathpur Nilgiri-Balasore from January 14, the official reportedly said, adding that the trains will have a total eight coaches - two motor coaches and six trailer coaches.

Odisha, on an average, gets Rs 10,000 crore each year for the development of railway infrastructure, Vaishnaw reportedly said while flagging off the train.

“While the average expansion of railway track was earlier only 25-30 km per year, it is more than 450 km in a year now – under the national network,” the minister reportedly said while asserting that Odisha is getting PM Modi's special attention for development of railways.

The survey work for the Jaleswar-Chandaneswar rail route has been completed, and it will be extended up to Digha in West Bengal very soon. A new railway flyover at Khatapada in Balasore district will also be commissioned, PTI quoted Vaishnaw as saying.

Published January 13th, 2024 at 17:45 IST

