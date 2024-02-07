Advertisement

Mumbai: Three decomposed dead bodies were found in an apartment in Vasai’s Asha Sadan building in Palghar on Sunday. The police were alerted by neighbours on a gas leakage complaint from the flat.

The cause of death is suspected to be leakage from the liquid petroleum gas (LPG) gas cylinder in the kitchen.

All three deceased were men in their twenties and thirties, identified as Mohammed Azam, 35, and two of his unnamed flatmates of similar age. While Azam was a fruit vendor, his flatmates were casual workers in the city.

The police broke open the door of the flat, which was locked from inside. The cops found two dead bodies in the hall and another dead body in the kitchen.

The police have registered a case of accidental death and the bodies have been sent for postmortem.

Raju Mane, senior inspector, Manikpur police station, has been quoted as saying that the three men probably died a day prior to their bodies being found.

“There was a strong stench of gas when we entered the flat, and the gas knob was turned on. We are investigating the cause of death of the three men, but no foul play is suspected,” said Mane.

The families of the deceased will be contacted by the police.