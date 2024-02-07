Advertisement

Mumbai: After the reports that the iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse in south Mumbai will make way for a theme park, there is news that the lush green racecourse and adjoining land will be converted into a large park for citizens.

Plans are afoot to create a 300-acre park at the heart of Mumbai. It will be developed on the lines of the famous Central Park in New York, USA. The park will be free for citizens.

“A Central Park on the lines of one in New York will be developed on land surrendered by Mahalaxmi Racecourse in south Mumbai, said Iqbal Singh Chahal, Municipal Commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday.

Details of Mumbai Central Park

The ‘Mumbai Central Park’ will be built over 300 acres, with inspiration from the famed Central Park in New York and Hyde Park in London.

The Mumbai Central Park will connect the new Coastal Road garden of 175 acres with the Mahalaxmi Racecourse land of 120 acres via a subway, informed the Commissioner.

"Every citizen will get free entry (to the proposed Central Park)," added Chahal.

The Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) which runs the Mahalaxmi Racecourse and the Pune Racecourse had run out of its 1914 lease for the Mumbai land. The lease agreement expired in 2013 and it has been more than 10 years since.

The land located in Mahalaxmi, Mumbai, is jointly owned by the BMC and the Maharashtra government. A part of the 211-acre Mahalaxmi land will be converted into the Mumbai Central Park (120 acres), and the remaining 91 acres will be with the RWITC.

A part of the Turf Club area is also rented out for weddings, fashion shows, press conferences and other events, such as the recent Lollapalooza.