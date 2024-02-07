English
Updated January 20th, 2024 at 10:55 IST

Mumbai Marathon Road Restrictions: Traffic Police Declare No Entry Routes and No Parking Zones

The Mumbai Traffic Police have announced road restrictions for January 20 and 21 for the 19th Tata Mumbai Marathon. Check the full list of routes affected.

Shweta Parande
Mumbai: The Tata Mumbai Marathon 2024 will be held on Sunday, January 21. The Mumbai Traffic Police have announced traffic restrictions on certain roads for Saturday, January 20 and Sunday, January 21, especially in south Mumbai.

Only essential services will be allowed to operate during this time on the roads. Heavy vehicles will not be allowed on the marathon routes. 

Check the full list of routes affected due to the Mumbai Marathon and the timings

During the Mumbai Marathon, certain roads in Mumbai will be closed from 11 pm on Saturday to 1.15 pm on Sunday. There will be No Entry on 25 routes and No Parking in 16 zones.

On some key routes in south Mumbai, road restrictions will apply between 3 am on Sunday and last until 1.15 pm on the same day until the marathon is over.

No Entry routes and No Parking Zones for Mumbai Marathon 2024

The Mumbai Traffic Police has shared information about the restricted routes during the Mumbai Marathon over the weekend.

“In view of #TataMumbaiMarathon , parking of all types of motor vehicles shall be prohibited on both sides of the following roads on 21st Jan from 03.00 to 13.15. hrs. #MTPTrafficUpdates,” said the Mumbai Traffic Police on social media platform X. 

In view of #TataMumbaiMarathon , parking of all types of motor vehicles shall be prohibited on both sides of the following roads on 21st Jan from 03.00 to 13.15. hrs. #MTPTrafficUpdates pic.twitter.com/GI6O9pc817

— Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) January 19, 2024

 “During the #TataMumbaiMarathon , following road can be utilised for parking in single lane without hindering the flow of traffic. #MTPTrafficUpdates,” they further posted.

 

During the #TataMumbaiMarathon , following road can be utilised for parking in single lane without hindering the flow of traffic. #MTPTrafficUpdates pic.twitter.com/iv2YPXkUDQ

— Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) January 19, 2024

“Citizens can use the following route to commute from South to North, Airport, Suburbs and from Airport, North to South and Suburbs on 21st Jan during the #TataMumbaiMarathon . Also note all heavy vehicles are prohibited in South Mumbai on 21st Jan from 02.00 hrs. to 24.00 hrs,” said Mumbai Traffic Police in its final tweet on X. 

Citizens can use the following route to commute from South to North, Airport, Suburbs and from Airport, North to South and Suburbs on 21st Jan during the #TataMumbaiMarathon 

Also note all heavy vehicles are prohibited in South Mumbai on 21st Jan from 02.00 hrs. to 24.00 hrs. pic.twitter.com/ugrpyAAGMY

— Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) January 19, 2024

The Tata Mumbai Marathon is an annual sporting event where athletes from across the globe participate each year. Hayle Lemi Berhanu and Anchialem Haymanot, defending champions, will run the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2024.

Published January 20th, 2024 at 10:55 IST

