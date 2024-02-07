English
Updated February 4th, 2024 at 14:56 IST

Mumbai Metro Services From BKC to Worli to Begin on THIS Date, Line 3 to be Extended to Navy Nagar

The Mumbai Metro between BKC and Worli will begin operations only by the latter half of 2024, with the Aarey Colony Metro starting in April-May.

Shweta Parande
Mumbai Metro
Mumbai Metro Services From BKC to Worli to Begin in 2024 | Image:Republic
Mumbai: The Mumbai Metro service from the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and Worli will begin operations only by the latter half of 2024. No clear date has been given for the opening yet.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Metro Line 3 Phase I will most likely open in April or May 2024. This line will be from the Aarey Colony in Goregaon East to BKC, and the work is 96 percent complete.

Route for Mumbai Metro Line 3 Phase II

The original plan of the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) was to launch metro services for the full Phase II. The route for the Mumbai Metro Line 3 Phase II is between BKC and Cuffe Parade in south Mumbai.

MMRC aims to open the complete Mumbai Metro 3 corridor by the end of 2024. It will cover a 33.5-kilometre stretch and provide relief to daily commuters by cutting costs and saving travel time.

Of the Phase II, 89 percent work has been completed, say reports. 

Further, it has been learnt that the MMRC is collaborating with regional transport offices, BEST buses and auto rickshaw unions to provide for seamless connectivity to Mumbai Metro Line 3 stations.

Extension of Mumbai Metro Line 3

The MMRC further plans to extend the Mumbai Metro Line 3 from the last stop Cuffe Parade to Navy Nagar in Colaba. Reports say that a special twin tunnel will be constructed to serve the 1.5-kilometre extension.

The Mumbai Metro Line 3 is awaiting certification and clearance from MMRC's internal safety unit, as well as the commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS), the Research, Design and Safety Organisation (RDSO), and other bodies.

Currently, 13 metro rakes have been stationed at the Aarey Colony metro depot, with only nine rakes needed for launching Phase 1 operations of the Mumbai Metro.

Published February 4th, 2024 at 14:56 IST

