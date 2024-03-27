×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 18:58 IST

Mumbai Police Seize Mephedrone Worth Rs 245 Crore From Factory in Sangli District; Six Held

The Mumbai police have busted a mephedrone manufacturing factory, surrounded by grape farms, in Maharashtra’s Sangli district and seized over a quintal of the narcotic substance worth Rs 245 crore, an official said on Wednesday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Mumbai Police Seize Mephedrone Worth Rs 245 Crore From Factory in Sangli District; Six Held
Mumbai Police Seize Mephedrone Worth Rs 245 Crore From Factory in Sangli District; Six Held | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai: The Mumbai police have busted a mephedrone manufacturing factory, surrounded by grape farms, in Maharashtra’s Sangli district and seized over a quintal of the narcotic substance worth Rs 245 crore, an official said on Wednesday. The latest haul, which also saw the arrest of six persons including “mephedrone maker” Pravin Shinde, was the outcome of an investigation after police seized drugs worth Rs 7 crore in Mumbai last month.

Working on leads, the Mumbai Crime Branch on Monday raided a farm at Irali village in Sangli district and seized 122.5 kg of mephedrone, a synthetic stimulant, the official said.

Advertisement

The police have so far seized Rs 252 crore worth of the narcotic substance in connection with the case.

Shinde (34), the main accused, was known as “Doctor” in his circle. Originally from Tasgaon in Sangli district and born and brought up in Mira Road on the outskirts of Mumbai, he studied up to Class 10 but excelled in drug making, the official said.

Advertisement

Shinde visited Uttar Pradesh to seek training in mephedrone production before setting up a lab in Irali village along with his aides, the official said.

Of the six persons arrested on Monday, five are farmers from Sangli, he said.

Advertisement

The accused individuals had purchased 12 acres of land in the village, surrounded by grape farms.

Shinde earned Rs 1 lakh per kilogram of the drug he manufactured, the official said, adding that he also has his handlers. The police have widened their probe to track down others involved in the syndicate.

Advertisement

The mephedrone seized at the factory was in crystal form, also called “Lavish”, he said.

On February 16, the police arrested two drug peddlers, including a woman, in Mumbai’s Kurla and recovered 3.6 kg of mephedrone, worth Rs 7 crore, from them. Two more persons were later apprehended from Surat in Gujarat during the investigation, he said.

Advertisement

“So far, police have arrested 10 persons of the drug manufacturing syndicate and recovered 126.141 kg of mephedrone worth Rs 252.55 crore,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Detection) Datta Nalawade.

The syndicate had been operating for the past seven months and had established its own distribution network, he said.

Advertisement

The police also seized raw materials and equipment to produce mephedrone from the Sangli factory, he said. 

Advertisement

Published March 27th, 2024 at 18:58 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma

Rohit gets special jersey

2 minutes ago
Arjan Nagra in action during National Eventing Championship

Nagra wins Eventing

3 minutes ago
K'taka govt urges union health minister to supply anti-TB drugs to State

Anti-TB Drugs

7 minutes ago
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleb

Ukraine

8 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

9 minutes ago
SRH vs MI

IPL 2024, SRH vs MI Live

10 minutes ago
Prithviraj Sukumaran

Big Budget Unthinkable

13 minutes ago
Maharashtra ATS Arrests Man For Spying, Sharing Sensitive Info with Pak

Ex-Min's Staff Booked

15 minutes ago
Kwena Maphaka in IPL 2024

Who is Kwena Maphaka?

17 minutes ago
China's Commerce Minister Meets Apple CEO Tim Cook 

China Min meets Apple CEO

21 minutes ago
Navneet Rana

BJP Fields Navneet Rana

22 minutes ago
Market Value Plunge: Alibaba Group's market value drops by $20 billion as it abandons plans to spin off its cloud business due to U.S. chip export restrictions.

Alibaba sends out SOS

22 minutes ago
Kwena Maphaka

Focus on Kwena Maphaka

27 minutes ago
Krish Ramineni, CEO of Fireflies.ai

AI and investments

30 minutes ago
Duty of courts to ensure law remains relevant amid shifting societal norms: Justice B R Gavai

Justice B R Gavai

32 minutes ago
IPL 2024: SRH vs MI fantasy tips

Hardik BOOED in Hyderabad

32 minutes ago
Sonam Wangchuk

Border March

42 minutes ago
Natasha Diddee

The Gutless Foodie Dies

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. On X, Racists Blame Hindus for Baltimore Bridge's Collapse

    World4 hours ago

  2. Varun Gandhi Opts Out of Pilibhit Race, Denies Congress' Ticket Offer

    Lok Sabha Elections8 hours ago

  3. Maharashtra: VBA Exits MVA alliance; Releases List of Candidates

    Lok Sabha Elections8 hours ago

  4. Game Changer Song Out: Ram-Kiara Show Off Their Dance Moves In Jaragandi

    Entertainment10 hours ago

  5. Noida to Get New E-Way Along Yamuna Pushta Road, Check Details

    India News12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo