Muslim artisans are actively involved in the construction of Ram temple in UP's Ballia which is set to hold the consecration ceremony on January 22 - same day as Ayodhya event. | Image: PTI/ Representational

Ballia: As Ayodhya prepares for the 'Pranpratishtha' of 'Ram Lalla,' a similar event is set to take place in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia, where artisans from the Muslim community are actively contributing towards the construction of another Ram temple, the consecration of which coincides with that of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Three Muslim artisans – Sajid, Sadat, and Samir – hailing from Makrana in Rajasthan, are playing a crucial role in the temple's construction near the renowned Bhrigu temple, news agency PTI reported.

The temple's sanctum sanctorum is adorned with white stone from Makrana, emphasizing its aesthetic significance. The 'shikhar' of the temple stands at an impressive 21 feet, topped by a 6-feet-high main 'kalash.'

In addition to the consecration scheduled for January 22, various religious ceremonies are planned in the lead-up to the event. The 'panchang puja' is set for January 17, followed by the 'vedi (altar) puja' on January 18. On January 20, the idols of Lord Ram, Laxman, and Goddess Sita will undergo a ceremonial bathing with water brought from pilgrimage sites. The 'vaastu puja' is slated for January 21, adding to the spiritual significance of the temple.

Notably, the idols to be installed in the temple are believed to be around 300-years-old. These historic artifacts were reportedly part of the temple inside Bhrigu Ashram, which had submerged in floods in 1894 and 1905.

As preparations reach the final stages, the collaborative effort between Hindu and Muslim artisans in constructing a temple dedicated to Lord Ram serves as a testament to the communal harmony and a shared cultural heritage.

The consecration ceremony on January 22 is expected to draw devotees from across the communities, marking a significant moment of unity in diversity.