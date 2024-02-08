Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 14:11 IST

Myanmar Military Junta, Not Indian Army, Launches Drone Strikes on ULFA-I Camps

Indian Army had recently helped Myanmar Army soldiers and officers who fled to India in distress following attacks by the rebels in Myanmar's Chin state.

Anirudha Bhakat
Myanmar Military Junta, Not Indian Army, Launches Drone Strikes on ULFA-I Camps
Myanmar Camp Under Fire: ULFA-Independent Blames Indian Army, Probe Points to Myanmar Military Junta's Hand in Drone Strikes | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Guwahati: A mobile camp belonging to the ULFA-Independent in Myanmar's Sagaing Region faced three drone attacks on Sunday afternoon, as confirmed by the terror group in a press statement on Monday. Contrary to their accusation against the Indian Army, a detailed investigation reveals that the strikes were orchestrated by the Military Junta of Myanmar.

According to the ULFA-Independent's account, the drone attacks occurred between 4.10 pm to 4.20 pm, with grenades allegedly dropped during each strike. The group, situated alongside NSCN-K camps in Taga, Sagaing Region, has faced previous assaults from the Myanmar Military Junta despite the ceasefire agreement between NSCN-K and the Myanmar Army.

Advertisement

The Indian Army firmly denies any involvement in the strikes,  "The Indian Army is not being engaged anywhere outside the limits of the international border in the Eastern side," said a top commander in the region. 

Recent events indicate a complex dynamic between the Indian Army and Myanmar's military forces. The Indian Army assisted Myanmar soldiers and officers who sought refuge in India following rebel attacks in Myanmar's Chin state. These soldiers were transported to a secure location in Tamu, Myanmar, with cooperation extending to the repatriation of Myanmar Army personnel from India using an AN32 aircraft. 

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a source privy to the strikes, who hails from the region has said that it was the Myanmar Army who carried out the strikes on Sunday. He also indicated that the strikes on the mobile camp was sort of a warning and more are likely to be carried out in the permanent camps of the terror group in the area. 

It may also be mentioned that the Indian Army had recently helped Myanmar Army soldiers and officers who fled to India in distress following attacks by the rebels in Myanmar's Chin state. They were shifted to a safe location in Tamu in Myanmar through an IAF chopper and on another occasion, an AN32 of the Myanmar Army flew to India to take back their soldiers who came into India in distress. 

Advertisement


 

Advertisement

Published January 10th, 2024 at 14:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

7 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

7 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

10 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

10 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

11 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

13 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

13 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

13 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

17 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sunil Chhetri meets Indian Tennis icon Rohan Bopanna at Kanteerava

    Sports 37 minutes ago

  2. Congress Talks About Dividing India on North-South Lines: PM Modi

    India Newsan hour ago

  3. Fire Breaks Out at Warehouse in Delhi’s Mangolpuri Area

    India Newsan hour ago

  4. A Timeline of Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s Dreamy Love Story

    Videos6 hours ago

  5. Wedding Movies To Watch On Propose Day

    Web Stories6 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement