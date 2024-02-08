Advertisement

Guwahati: A mobile camp belonging to the ULFA-Independent in Myanmar's Sagaing Region faced three drone attacks on Sunday afternoon, as confirmed by the terror group in a press statement on Monday. Contrary to their accusation against the Indian Army, a detailed investigation reveals that the strikes were orchestrated by the Military Junta of Myanmar.

According to the ULFA-Independent's account, the drone attacks occurred between 4.10 pm to 4.20 pm, with grenades allegedly dropped during each strike. The group, situated alongside NSCN-K camps in Taga, Sagaing Region, has faced previous assaults from the Myanmar Military Junta despite the ceasefire agreement between NSCN-K and the Myanmar Army.

Advertisement

The Indian Army firmly denies any involvement in the strikes, "The Indian Army is not being engaged anywhere outside the limits of the international border in the Eastern side," said a top commander in the region.

Recent events indicate a complex dynamic between the Indian Army and Myanmar's military forces. The Indian Army assisted Myanmar soldiers and officers who sought refuge in India following rebel attacks in Myanmar's Chin state. These soldiers were transported to a secure location in Tamu, Myanmar, with cooperation extending to the repatriation of Myanmar Army personnel from India using an AN32 aircraft.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a source privy to the strikes, who hails from the region has said that it was the Myanmar Army who carried out the strikes on Sunday. He also indicated that the strikes on the mobile camp was sort of a warning and more are likely to be carried out in the permanent camps of the terror group in the area.

It may also be mentioned that the Indian Army had recently helped Myanmar Army soldiers and officers who fled to India in distress following attacks by the rebels in Myanmar's Chin state. They were shifted to a safe location in Tamu in Myanmar through an IAF chopper and on another occasion, an AN32 of the Myanmar Army flew to India to take back their soldiers who came into India in distress.

Advertisement



