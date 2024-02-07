Advertisement

Ayodhya: The entire world on Monday witnessed the historic inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. As the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ concluded at the Ram Janmabhoomi, the glorious moment was cherished by the entire Indians and the saints across the world. Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the once in a lifetime moment, working president of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas Samiti, Dr Ram Vilas Vedanti said no prime minister has done what PM Modi has done in Ayodhya.

Talking to Republic Media Network Editor-In-Chief, Arnab Goswami, Vedanti Maharaj recalled the time when his preacher had recovered Ram Lalla’s idol in Ayodhya and how it was removed by the then Congress-led government. He said that what the country witnessed in Ayodhya appeared as if Ram’s ‘Treta Yuga’ had proceeded into Kalyug.

One PM removed Ram Lalla's Idol, the other PM installed it again, says Vedanti Maharaj

Dr Ram Vilas Vedanti, “In 1528, Babar demolished the temple, and my Gurudev discovered Ram Lalla in 1949. When Jawaharlal Nehru was the prime minister, he ordered the removal of Ram Lalla’s idol to the then chief minister Govind Ballabh Pant. There was one prime minister who ordered the removal of the idol, the other installed and completed the Pran Pratishtha of the idol. The difference between the two prime ministers can be understood by this.”

The working president of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas Samiti further said, “I believe the ‘Kaal Chakra (Time cycle)’, which was there during the ‘Treta Yuga’ has proceeded into Kalyuga. The world would have witnessed it. The ‘Kaal Chakra’ nearing us is of ‘Ram Rajya’. In just 10 years, Modi Ji has announced ‘Ram Rajya’.”

He didn’t hesitate to say that in world’s history this is the first time the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ has happened this way. Even PM Modi has been the first PM to perform a Pran Pratishtha like this.

Muslims of Ayodhya celebrated Diwali: Vedanti Maharaj

“I have not seen a Prime Minister who moves forward with everyone together, who has respect for all the religions, who believes in everyone’s growth. Many leaders have spoken about different classes, castes and groups of people but today PM Modi spoke for the entire society. He spoke for everyone,” Vedanti Maharaj said.

“This is the first time when people from every section were present together in Ayodhya. Today, people from 122 countries and all people from all religions, including, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians were present in Ayodhya to witness the historic moment,” he asserted.

Lauding PM Modi’s effort, the saint emphasized, “Today, what we saw in Ayodhya, we didn’t see in our lifetime. Today, the way PM Modi addressed the people of India, the people of every class and caste. No PM has done this ever. In this KaalChakra of Kalyug, no one is like Narendra Modi. Today, along with the Hindus of Ayodhya, the Muslims of Ayodhya had also celebrated Diwali.”

Vedanti Maharaj's special demand to government

“We the people of Ayodhya, the saint of the land, want to thank the prime minister,” he added.

“The Ayodhya junction is now Ayodhya Dham. And when people arrive in Ayodhya Dham, they will see a completely different picture. Today on January 22, all the Hindus are celebrating Deepawali. I wish this day is declared a national day and Diwali be celebrated on this day every year,” Vedanti Maharaj said, while making a special demand to the government.

