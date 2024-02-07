Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 20:27 IST

Netaji’s Unwavering Dedication Towards India’s Freedom Continues to Inspire: PM on Parakram Diwas

PM Modi highlighted the significant impact of Netaji's dreams on principles of the nation, emphasizing the need to celebrate the diversity of the country.

Kriti Dhingra
On Parakram Diwas, we reiterate our commitment to fulfilling Netaji's ideals and building an India of his dreams, PM Modi said.
On Parakram Diwas, we reiterate our commitment to fulfilling Netaji's ideals and building an India of his dreams, PM Modi said. | Image:'X'/@narendramodi
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday marked the 127th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose by inaugurating a special exhibition and project mapping at the historic Red Fort in the national capital. The event, organized on the occasion of ‘Parakram Diwas’, paid tribute to the life and courage of Netaji, whose unwavering dedication towards the nation's freedom continues to be a source of inspiration for all.

In his address at the event, PM Modi expressed his reverence for Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, stating, "Today, the entire world has experienced the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. I pay my tribute to mark the 127th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. We honour the life and courage of Netaji; his unwavering dedication towards our nation's freedom continues to inspire."

The Prime Minister highlighted the significant impact of Netaji's dreams on the principles of the nation, emphasizing the need to celebrate and cherish the diversity of the country. 

In a significant announcement, PM Modi unveiled 'Bharat Parv,' a nine-day event aimed at showcasing the rich diversity of the country and exhibiting various cultures. The event is expected to bring together people from different walks of life, fostering a sense of unity and pride in the nation's cultural heritage.

During his speech, the Prime Minister commended the collective talent of the nation's youth, as he expressed wonder “at their remarkable abilities at such a young age”. He stressed on the importance of recognizing and nurturing the potential of the younger generation in building a stronger and more vibrant India.

Addressing the audience, PM Modi also emphasized on the need to focus on the "Vocal for Local" initiative as he encouraged discussions around promoting indigenous products and supporting local businesses while underscoring the importance of self-reliance, in line with the idea of ‘Aatma Nirbhar Bharat'.

"We should celebrate the diversity of our country. In this new era, we should talk more on the 'Vocal for Local' and our diversity," the PM urged as he reinforced the commitment towards promoting and preserving the unique cultural tapestry that defines India.

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 20:07 IST

Narendra ModiRam Mandir
