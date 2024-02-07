Advertisement

Noida: In a tragic incident at Noida's sector 59 Metro Station, a 30-year-old Sahit Modem lost his life when his car caught fire while attempting a high-speed U-turn on Monday. According to the police, preliminary investigations suggest that the vehicle collided with a divider, leading to the crash and subsequent fire. The recorded speed of the car was reportedly nearly 100 km/h, indicating the crash was a result of over speeding.

Upon receiving the call, police officials from Noida Phase-3 rushed to the scene along with the fire service unit. Vineet Yadav, on regular patrolling duty in Noida's sector 59, described the challenging situation, stating, "When our team reached, we just found bones in the burnt car. It was very difficult to even take the corpse out due to the extent to which the car had been burnt. Immediate attempts were made by the local police to douse the fire caused by the crash."

The incident was reported at 3:45 am on January 22nd. The victim was traveling from Noida sector 75 to Sector 62 when the collision occurred during a U-turn on the main road. The local police reached the spot within minutes, discovering the man already deceased. The field unit was summoned, and necessary actions, including the postmortem, were conducted, as confirmed by Hirdesh Kataria, ADCP Central Noida.