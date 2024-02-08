Advertisement

New Delhi: A viral video from Noida has captured widespread attention as it shows firecrackers being ignited on the roof of a moving Scorpio car in the congested Phase 2 market. The shocking act, which led to minor injuries for some motorists, prompted locals to report the incident to the police.

Dr. Rohit Kumar, the lone occupant of the car, was fined Rs 25,000, and the vehicle, registered under Lokesh Chauhan associated with the BJP, was seized by authorities.

Advertisement

When questioned about the incident where firecrackers were set off on the rooftop of his car, Lokesh Chauhan, the registered owner of the vehicle, told Republic, "I don't know what happened. Yes, it is my car, but I was not aware of the video and firecrackers being burst on the rooftop of the car. Amongst friends, we exchange cars, and I also did the same. Now the vehicle has been seized by Phase 2 police, and I don't know when it will be released. The fine was deposited by Rohit yesterday only. This incident has nothing to do with our being in any political party. Rohit was not in any party event; it was his personal intention to do so."

The Station House Officer (SHO) of Phase 2 provided details regarding the probe into the firecracker incident in Noida and told Republic, “Police took immediate action when the video went viral, and we received a few complaint calls from locals. The car was seized, and a challan was imposed. Only one person was present in the car, was Dr. Rohit Kumar, a resident of Mangroli area near the expressway. Although the car is not registered in his name, it's registered under Lokesh Chauhan, who is associated with BJP.”

Advertisement

Police further informed Republic that Dr. Rohit Kumar is also a local leader. “We cannot comment on any links between Rohit and the BJP MP, and we cannot disclose any names for now. The car has been seized and is kept at the police station in Phase 2. It has become a nuisance as such incidences have increased in the NCR region, especially on expressways."

The law enforcement officials claimed that the youths are highly inspired by social media and aim to attract an audience through insane acts, leading to the creation of such videos.

Advertisement