Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 02:42 IST

Old Man Trekking 8000 KM From Hyderabad to Present Gold-Plated ‘Padukas’ to Ram Temple

These exquisite ‘Padukas’, which have been crafted using five different metals, are reportedly worth around Rs 65 lakh.

Abhishek Tiwari
Gold-plated padukas
64-year-old Challa Srinivas Sastry trekking 8000 km from Hyderabad to present gold-plated padukas to Ram Temple. | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Ayodhya: Challa Srinivasa Sastry, a 64-year-old man from Hyderabad, who is trekking about 8,000 kilometers to Ayodhya, will earmark his cherished contribution to the Ram Mandir by presenting gold-plated footwears to the Ram Temple.

These exquisite ‘Padukas’, which have been crafted using five different metals, are reportedly worth around Rs 65 lakh. Surprisingly, Sastry's pilgrimage journey coincides with the auspicious temple's inauguration day on January 22.

Advertisement

This gesture is Challa Srinivasa Sastry’s heartfelt tribute to his father's devotion to Lord Ram and his fervent desire to witness the construction of the grand temple in Ayodhya.

The 64-year-old man from Hyderabad has undertaken an extraordinary padayatra spanning thousands of kilometers. He is retracing the Ayodhya-Rameswaram route, mirroring Lord Rama's exile (Vanavas) journey in reverse.

Advertisement

The journey, which set out on July 20, has covered significant sacred grounds, including revered sites like Puri in Odisha and Dwarka in Gujarat. 
 

Advertisement

Published January 10th, 2024 at 02:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

7 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

7 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

10 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

10 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

11 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

13 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

13 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

13 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

17 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sunil Chhetri meets Indian Tennis icon Rohan Bopanna at Kanteerava

    Sports 38 minutes ago

  2. Congress Talks About Dividing India on North-South Lines: PM Modi

    India Newsan hour ago

  3. Fire Breaks Out at Warehouse in Delhi’s Mangolpuri Area

    India Newsan hour ago

  4. A Timeline of Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s Dreamy Love Story

    Videos6 hours ago

  5. Wedding Movies To Watch On Propose Day

    Web Stories6 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement