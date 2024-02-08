Advertisement

Ayodhya: Challa Srinivasa Sastry, a 64-year-old man from Hyderabad, who is trekking about 8,000 kilometers to Ayodhya, will earmark his cherished contribution to the Ram Mandir by presenting gold-plated footwears to the Ram Temple.

These exquisite ‘Padukas’, which have been crafted using five different metals, are reportedly worth around Rs 65 lakh. Surprisingly, Sastry's pilgrimage journey coincides with the auspicious temple's inauguration day on January 22.

This gesture is Challa Srinivasa Sastry’s heartfelt tribute to his father's devotion to Lord Ram and his fervent desire to witness the construction of the grand temple in Ayodhya.

The 64-year-old man from Hyderabad has undertaken an extraordinary padayatra spanning thousands of kilometers. He is retracing the Ayodhya-Rameswaram route, mirroring Lord Rama's exile (Vanavas) journey in reverse.

The journey, which set out on July 20, has covered significant sacred grounds, including revered sites like Puri in Odisha and Dwarka in Gujarat.

