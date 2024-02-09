English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 9th, 2024 at 10:54 IST

'Our History is of Lord Ram, Not of Mughal Emperor Babar': Former VHP Man Pravin Togadia

AHP president Pravin Togadia remarked that India’s history is that of Lord Ram and not of Mughal emperor Babar.

Shweta Parande
Former VHP man Pravin Togadia
Former VHP man Pravin Togadia | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Meerut: Dr Pravin Togadia, who is the president of the Antarashtriya Hindu Parishad (AHP), expressed his opinion on the Ram Temple and emperor Babar on Thursday. The cancer surgeon remarked that India’s history is that of Lord Ram and not of Mughal emperor Babar.

“Ayodhya is the city of Lord Shri Ram. Not only men but also women sacrificed their lives for the Ram Temple there,” he said to the media. Togadia was speaking at the residence of a local leader in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

Advertisement

He added that Lord Ram is “supreme for Hindus” and that “our history is not that of Babar…our history is from Lord Ram”.

“Wherever the number of people of a particular community increases, they start enforcing their law there. Keeping this in mind, a law on population control will be brought soon,” Togadia said. 

Advertisement

Togadia paid tribute to the karsevaks of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir movement. 

The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh was inaugurated on January 22 this year in a consecration ceremony performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Advertisement

It was built after the Supreme Court of India verdict on the Ayodhya dispute in 2019, ordering the disputed land to be handed over to a trust to build the Ram Temple, which was demolished to build the Babri Masjid.

Ayodhya is considered Ram Janmabhoomi or the birthplace of Lord Ram.

Advertisement

Pravin Togadia is a former International Working President of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP). After his fallout with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), he founded the AHP.

Advertisement

Published February 9th, 2024 at 10:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

28 minutes ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

31 minutes ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

37 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

38 minutes ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur's OOTD

41 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Comfy Outfit

an hour ago
Armaan Mallik

Armaan Caught On Cam

5 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo Ups Her Fashion Game

5 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid-Mira Snapped

5 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Black

5 hours ago
Mark Ruffalo

Mark Thanks Jennifer

5 hours ago
Shweta Tiwari

Shweta In Red Saree

5 hours ago
Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

20 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

20 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

20 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

20 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Delhi’s Minimum Temperature Settles Below Normal at 6.8 Degree Celsius

    India News12 minutes ago

  2. Lift and Escalators Bill Introduced in Uttar Pradesh Assembly

    India News15 minutes ago

  3. Amazon directs consumers to higher-priced items: Lawsuit

    Business News22 minutes ago

  4. Narasimha Rao's Village Erupts in Joy as Govt Announces Bharat Ratna

    Info22 minutes ago

  5. Fire in Pune’s Sassoon Hospital Doused, No Casualties

    India News23 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement