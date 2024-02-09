Advertisement

Meerut: Dr Pravin Togadia, who is the president of the Antarashtriya Hindu Parishad (AHP), expressed his opinion on the Ram Temple and emperor Babar on Thursday. The cancer surgeon remarked that India’s history is that of Lord Ram and not of Mughal emperor Babar.

“Ayodhya is the city of Lord Shri Ram. Not only men but also women sacrificed their lives for the Ram Temple there,” he said to the media. Togadia was speaking at the residence of a local leader in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

He added that Lord Ram is “supreme for Hindus” and that “our history is not that of Babar…our history is from Lord Ram”.

“Wherever the number of people of a particular community increases, they start enforcing their law there. Keeping this in mind, a law on population control will be brought soon,” Togadia said.

Togadia paid tribute to the karsevaks of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir movement.

The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh was inaugurated on January 22 this year in a consecration ceremony performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It was built after the Supreme Court of India verdict on the Ayodhya dispute in 2019, ordering the disputed land to be handed over to a trust to build the Ram Temple, which was demolished to build the Babri Masjid.

Ayodhya is considered Ram Janmabhoomi or the birthplace of Lord Ram.

Pravin Togadia is a former International Working President of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP). After his fallout with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), he founded the AHP.