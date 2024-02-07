Noting existence of three groups within international narrative, Amish Tripathi said, “some are aware but driven by their own agenda, while others exhibit genuine bigotry”. | Image: Republic TV screengrab

New Delhi: A day after unprecedented scenes were witnessed across the country as a 500-year-long wait for the Ayodhya Ram Temple came to an end, renowned author Amish Tripathi on Tuesday spoke exclusively with Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on the portrayal of the grand Ram Lalla consecration ceremony held yesterday in Ayodhya, in the Western media.

Sharing his insights, Tripathi, who is also a former diplomat, highlighted the existence of three distinct groups within the international narrative, and stated that “some groups are aware but driven by their own agenda, while others exhibit genuine bigotry”.

"In the context of Western media, three discernible groups emerge. The first group is characterised by genuine ignorance about the non-Western world. The second group is cognisant but driven by its own agenda, exemplified by instances in the UK media. The third…"

Highlighting the shifting global order, the former Director at the Nehru Centre noted the significant rise in the number of countries that have been relatively dormant after the World War II. “In the current decade [of the 2020s], we are witnessing the disintegration of the world order established after 1945, predominantly defined by the West”.

"In the current decade of the 2020s, we are witnessing the disintegration of the world order established after 1945, predominantly defined by the West": Amish Tripathi, Author/ Ex-Director, Nehru Centre





Stressing that the intellectual battles have consequences, “especially in democracies where economic deals may face hurdles”, Tripathi acknowledged “India's strong ascent on the global stage”, and asserted, "We must debate, but in a calm and rational manner."

Expressing gratitude, Tripathi – who has written 11 books, per his ‘X’ bio – thanked the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre as he noted the long-standing demand from the people of Bihar – to honour Bharat Ratna awardee Karpuri Thakur – for his contributions towards social welfare, especially for the downtrodden.

While addressing the implications of intellectual battles, Tripathi – who is also a TV-documentary host – further emphasized, “economic deals and discussions should not be ignored”, and even in the face of differences, “arguments should be conducted with politeness”.

"…Battles now often span into intellectual space, and intellectual debates can demonize a country, which, in turn, can [adversely] impact its economy", Tripathi said, adding, “cultural arguments can always hit a country's image, [and therefore], we should always argue in a constructive manner”.

"Celebrating the joyous return of Shri Ram Lalla to the sacred Ram Janmabhoomi ji temple! Let's heed the teachings of Prabhu Ram and come together as one nation, forging a path towards a brighter and harmonious India. Jai Siya Ram, Jai Shri Ram!"





Tripathi's perspective sheds light on the nuanced dynamics of India's portrayal in Western media and the importance of maintaining a rational and calm discourse amid global shifts.