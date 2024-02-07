Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 23:38 IST

Noting existence of three groups within international narrative, he said, “some are aware but driven by their own agenda, while others exhibit genuine bigotry”.

Kriti Dhingra
Noting existence of three groups within international narrative, Amish Tripathi said, “some are aware but driven by their own agenda, while others exhibit genuine bigotry”.
Image:Republic TV screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
New Delhi: A day after unprecedented scenes were witnessed across the country as a 500-year-long wait for the Ayodhya Ram Temple came to an end, renowned author Amish Tripathi on Tuesday spoke exclusively with Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on the portrayal of the grand Ram Lalla consecration ceremony held yesterday in Ayodhya, in the Western media. 

Sharing his insights, Tripathi, who is also a former diplomat, highlighted the existence of three distinct groups within the international narrative, and stated that “some groups are aware but driven by their own agenda, while others exhibit genuine bigotry”.

Highlighting the shifting global order, the former Director at the Nehru Centre noted the significant rise in the number of countries that have been relatively dormant after the World War II. “In the current decade [of the 2020s], we are witnessing the disintegration of the world order established after 1945, predominantly defined by the West”.

Stressing that the intellectual battles have consequences, “especially in democracies where economic deals may face hurdles”, Tripathi acknowledged “India's strong ascent on the global stage”, and asserted, "We must debate, but in a calm and rational manner." 

Expressing gratitude, Tripathi – who has written 11 books, per his ‘X’ bio –  thanked the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre as he noted the long-standing demand from the people of Bihar –  to honour Bharat Ratna awardee Karpuri Thakur –  for his contributions towards social welfare, especially for the downtrodden.

While addressing the implications of intellectual battles, Tripathi –  who is also a TV-documentary host – further emphasized, “economic deals and discussions should not be ignored”, and even in the face of differences, “arguments should be conducted with politeness”.

"…Battles now often span into intellectual space, and intellectual debates can demonize a country, which, in turn, can [adversely] impact its economy", Tripathi said, adding, “cultural arguments can always hit a country's image, [and therefore], we should always argue in a constructive manner”.

Tripathi's perspective sheds light on the nuanced dynamics of India's portrayal in Western media and the importance of maintaining a rational and calm discourse amid global shifts.

 

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 23:38 IST

