Updated January 11th, 2024 at 12:59 IST

PHOTOS: PM Narendra Modi Enjoys Flower Show in Ahmedabad After Vibrant Gujarat Summit

After a fruitful day at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, the Prime Minister had a relaxing evening at a flower show in another Gujarat city, Ahmedabad.

Shweta Parande
PM Narendra Modi Enjoys Flower Show in Ahmedabad After Vibrant Gujarat Summit
PM Narendra Modi Enjoys Flower Show in Ahmedabad After Vibrant Gujarat Summit | Image:Narendra Modi X
Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024 in Gandhinagar on January 10. He also participated in various other talks and programmes at the event with Indian and foreign dignitaries. After a fruitful day at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, the Prime Minister had a relaxing evening at a flower show in another Gujarat city, Ahmedabad.

PM Modi has posted pictures from the Ahmedabad Flower Show, where he is seen enjoying the flora and beauty around him.  

The PM wrote on X, “After the @VibrantGujarat related programmes, went across to the Ahmedabad Flower Show. Here are some glimpses from there.”

Take a look at pictures of PM Narendra Modi at the Ahmedabad Flower Show.

The beautiful Ahmedabad Flower Show had mesmerising floral decorations and flowers on display.

PM Modi is seen in a calm mood at the Flower Show in Ahmedabad.

The Prime Minister looks dapper in a white kurta and churidar with a brown jacket and black shoes, as he admires the floral beauty.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit on January 11 as well. 

Published January 11th, 2024 at 12:25 IST

