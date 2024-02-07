Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 18:04 IST

PM Modi's Assam Visit: Unveils Projects Worth Rs 10,000 Crore in 2-Day Itinerary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a mega rally at Khanapara in Guwahati on February 4. He will also take part in a short roadshow before the rally

Anirudha Bhakat
PM Modi on Two-day Visit to Assam on Feb 3 & 4
PM Modi on Two-day Visit to Assam on Feb 3 & 4 | Image: Bharatiya Janata Party YouTube
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Guwahati:  With a special focus on the 25 Lok Sabha seats of the Northeast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will set the stage for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Guwahati on February 4. The Prime Minister will arrive in Guwahati on February 3 evening and spend the night in Guwahati.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a mega rally at Khanapara in Guwahati on February 4. He will also take part in a short roadshow before the rally. The rally at Khanapara will start at 11.30 am, where the Prime Minister will lay the foundations of projects worth more than Rs 10000 crore.

Advertisement

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma who was in New Delhi, had a meeting with BJP national president JP Nadda on Tuesday evening. The meeting which lasted for more than two hours deliberated upon the PM's visit to Assam and also on the poll preparedness in the State. 

Meanwhile, the Assam Chief Minister will also have a meeting through video conference with all the BJP ministers, legislators and MPs of the State on Wednesday late night. Sources have informed that the meeting will discuss preparations for the PM's mega rally and roadshow in Guwahati. 

Advertisement

The Bharatiya Janata Party is targeting to win at least 21 of the 25 seats in the Northeast this time as the party is setting a target of crossing the 400 mark in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. 

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Assam's Deputy Speaker Dr Numal Momin said that all the party workers are very eager to welcome the Prime Minister, particularly after the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Temple. He said, "It's a very happy moment for us that our great leader Prime Minister Modi ji is coming with a gift worth more than Rs 10000." 

Advertisement

When asked about poll preparedness, Dr Momin said, "BJP is in election mode 365 days. We don't sit ideal after winning the elections, we go and deliver. So, we don't need to prepare separately for the elections. We are confident of winning all 25 seats from the Northeast this time and will cross the 400 mark across the country." 

The Prime Minister will also hold separate meetings with the office bearers of the party here in Guwahati during his visit. 

Advertisement

Published January 31st, 2024 at 18:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

12 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

12 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

12 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

13 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

13 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

15 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

18 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

18 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

18 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

18 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

18 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

21 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

21 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

21 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ED Raids Premises Linked to Uttarakhand Cong Leader Harak Singh Rawat

    India News15 minutes ago

  2. Yashasvi Jaiswal praised by Sunil Gavaskar for Vizag Test heroics

    Sports 17 minutes ago

  3. Thalapathy 69: THIS Director Joins The Race To Helm Vijay Starrer

    Entertainment19 minutes ago

  4. Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Is Jealous Of RRR Star's Bond With Klin Kaara

    Entertainment20 minutes ago

  5. Sensex, Nifty open higher fueled by Asian markets

    Business News21 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement