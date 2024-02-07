Advertisement

Guwahati: With a special focus on the 25 Lok Sabha seats of the Northeast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will set the stage for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Guwahati on February 4. The Prime Minister will arrive in Guwahati on February 3 evening and spend the night in Guwahati.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a mega rally at Khanapara in Guwahati on February 4. He will also take part in a short roadshow before the rally. The rally at Khanapara will start at 11.30 am, where the Prime Minister will lay the foundations of projects worth more than Rs 10000 crore.

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma who was in New Delhi, had a meeting with BJP national president JP Nadda on Tuesday evening. The meeting which lasted for more than two hours deliberated upon the PM's visit to Assam and also on the poll preparedness in the State.

Meanwhile, the Assam Chief Minister will also have a meeting through video conference with all the BJP ministers, legislators and MPs of the State on Wednesday late night. Sources have informed that the meeting will discuss preparations for the PM's mega rally and roadshow in Guwahati.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is targeting to win at least 21 of the 25 seats in the Northeast this time as the party is setting a target of crossing the 400 mark in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Assam's Deputy Speaker Dr Numal Momin said that all the party workers are very eager to welcome the Prime Minister, particularly after the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Temple. He said, "It's a very happy moment for us that our great leader Prime Minister Modi ji is coming with a gift worth more than Rs 10000."

When asked about poll preparedness, Dr Momin said, "BJP is in election mode 365 days. We don't sit ideal after winning the elections, we go and deliver. So, we don't need to prepare separately for the elections. We are confident of winning all 25 seats from the Northeast this time and will cross the 400 mark across the country."

The Prime Minister will also hold separate meetings with the office bearers of the party here in Guwahati during his visit.