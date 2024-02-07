Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 14:29 IST
PM Modi ends 11-day fast after Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya | VIDEO
PM Modi took part in the Pran Pratishtha rituals on Monday morning in the presence of UP Governor Anandiben Patel, CM Yogi Adityanath and Mohan Bhagwat.
Ayodhya: With the new Ram Lalla idol being consecrated at the Ayodhya temple on Monday, Indians across the globe witnessed a momentous and historic moment. PM Narendra Modi, who led the Pran Pratishtha rituals being the chief Yajman, broke his 11-day fast after the consecration ceremony at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya. He initiated his 11-day anusthan on January 12 from Nashik Dham.
Consecration of the Ram Lalla idol was held held amid religious fervour in the newly built temple in Ayodhya. PM Modi took part in the Pran Pratishtha rituals on Monday morning in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. He was seen donning traditional attire - dhoti and kurta made of Silk fabric adorned by a silk Uttariya. The Prime Minister was seen carrying a ‘Silver Chattar’ (an umbrella shaped structure) and a red shawl or dupatta along with him as he entered the temple premises from the Singh Dwar.
Published January 22nd, 2024 at 14:29 IST
